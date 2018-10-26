Wie sieht Wahnsinn aus? Künstler illustriert psychische Störungen – FOTOs

Die Gesellschaft müsse ihre Vorurteile und Tabus gegen Menschen mit solchen Krankheiten abbauen, sagte der Künstler.
>>>Nach Versteigerung: „Selbstzerstörung“ von Banksy-Werk schockiert Anwesende – VIDEO<<<
Der Künstler erschuf die Bilder bereits im Jahr 2016, veröffentlichte sie aber erst im Oktober 2018 im Rahmen des Inktober-Flashmobs in den sozialen Netzwerken.
>>>Geheimnisvollster Street-Art-Künstler: Identität von Banksy aufgedeckt? – VIDEO<<<
Bei diesen Flashmob sollten Künstler jeden Tag eines ihrer Werke veröffentlichen.
Angstneurose
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Anxiety Disorder — Inktober Illness II — Day 2.. www.amnclothing.com — all previous inktober series now available on hoodies with portions of proceeds being donated to the Treatment Advocacy Center… People with generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) display excessive anxiety or worry, most days for at least 6 months, about a number of things such as personal health, work, social interactions, and everyday routine life circumstances. The fear and anxiety can cause significant problems in areas of their life, such as social interactions, school, and work…. Generalized anxiety disorder symptoms include: Feeling like one is suffocating Feeling restless, wound-up, or on-edge Being easily fatigued, Having difficulty concentrating; mind going blank,Being irritable, Having muscle tension, Difficulty controlling feelings of worry, Having sleep problems, such as difficulty falling or staying asleep, restlessness, or unsatisfying sleep #shawncoss #inktoberillness2 #inktober2018 #bpd #anxietydisorder #mentalillness #horrorart #endthestigma #blackandwhiteart #mentalhealth #itsoknottobeok #creepyart #lineart #illustration #illness #jakeparker #anymeansnecessary
Delirium
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Delirium Disorder — Inktober Illness II — Day 15.. www.amnclothing.com.. Delirium is a condition of severe confusion and rapid changes in brain function. Delirium in itself is not a disease, but rather a cluster of symptoms that may result from a disease or other clinical process. Shorter in duration than dementia, it is often the result of treatable physical or mental illness. Underlying causes should be investigated. Delirium can be a side effect of some medications. Delirium is also referred to as "acute confusional state" or "acute brain syndrome." Delirium involves a rapid alternation between mental states (for example, from lethargy to agitation and back to lethargy). Symptoms include: Disrupted or wandering attention Inability to think or behave with purpose Disorganized thinking Speech that doesn't make sense (incoherence) Inability to stop speech patterns or behaviors Confusion or disorientation about time or place Changes in feeling (sensation) and perception Changes in level of consciousness or awareness Changes in sleep patterns, drowsiness Changes in alertness (significantly more alert in morning, less alert at night) Decrease in short-term memory and recall Unable to remember events since the delirium began (anterograde amnesia) #shawncoss #inktoberillness2 #inktober2018 #selfharm #mentalillness #horrorart #endthestigma #blackandwhiteart #mentalhealth #itsoknottobeok #creepyart #lineart #illustration #illness #jakeparker #anymeansnecessary #darkart #delirium
Stockholm-Syndrom
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Stockholm Syndrome — Inktober Illness II — Day 24 Stockholm syndrome, psychological response wherein a captive begins to identify closely with his or her captors, as well as with their agenda and demands. The name of the syndrome is derived from a botched bank robbery in Stockholm, Sweden. In August 1973 four employees of Sveriges Kreditbank were held hostage in the bank’s vault for six days. During the standoff, a seemingly incongruous bond developed between captive and captor. One hostage, during a telephone call with Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme, stated that she fully trusted her captors but feared that she would die in a police assault on the building. Psychologists who have studied the syndrome believe that the bond is initially created when a captor threatens a captive’s life, deliberates, and then chooses not to kill the captive. The captive’s relief at the removal of the death threat is transposed into feelings of gratitude toward the captor for giving him or her life. As the Stockholm bank robbery incident proves, it takes only a few days for this bond to cement, proving that, early on, the victim’s desire to survive trumps the urge to hate the person who created the situation. #shawncoss #inktoberillness2 #inktober2018 #dermatillomania #mentalillness #horrorart #endthestigma #blackandwhiteart #mentalhealth #itsoknottobeok #creepyart #lineart #illustration #illness #jakeparker #anymeansnecessary #darkart #conduct
Trennungsangst
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Separation Anxiety Disorder — Inktober Illness II — Day 18.. www.amnclothing.com.. Separation anxiety is a normal stage of development for infants and toddlers. Young children often experience a period of separation anxiety, but most children outgrow separation anxiety by about 3 years of age. In some children, separation anxiety is a sign of a more serious condition known as separation anxiety disorder, starting as early as preschool age. Children with separation anxiety disorder tend to come from families that are close-knit. When separated from home or major attachment figures, they may recurrently exhibit social withdrawal, apathy, sadness, or difficulty concentrating on work or play. Depending on their age, individuals may have fears of animals, monsters, the dark, muggers, burglars, kidnappers, car accidents, plane travel, and other situations that are perceived as presenting danger to the integrity of the family or themselves. Concerns about death and dying are common. School refusal may lead to academic difficulties and social avoidance. Children may complain that no one loves them or cares about them and that they wish they were dead. When extremely upset at the prospect of separation, they may show anger or occasionally hit or lash out at someone who is forcing separation. #shawncoss #inktoberillness2 #inktober2018
Dissoziale Persönlichkeitsstörung
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Anti Social Personality Disorder — Inktober Illness II — Day 17. www.amnclothing.com.. We all joke about having anti social personality disorder but if you truly had this disorder you wouldn't brag about it. It's a potentially dangerous disorder in those who don't seek treatment. Antisocial personality disorder is defined by a pervasive and persistent disregard for, social norms, and the rights and feelings of others. Individuals with this personality disorder will typically have no compunction in exploiting others in harmful ways for their own gain or pleasure and frequently manipulate and deceive other people, achieving this through wit and a façade of superficial charm or through intimidation and violence. They may display arrogance, think lowly and negatively of others, and lack remorse for their harmful actions and have a callous attitude to those they have harmed. Irresponsibility is a core characteristic of this disorder: they can have significant difficulties in maintaining stable employment as well as fulfilling their social and financial obligations, and people with this disorder often lead exploitative, unlawful, or parasitic lifestyles. Those with antisocial personality disorder are often impulsive and reckless, failing to consider or disregarding the consequences of their actions. They may repeatedly disregard and jeopardize their own safety and the safety of others and place themselves and others in danger.They are often aggressive and hostile and display a disregulated temper and can lash out violently with provocation or frustration.Individuals are prone to substance abuse and addiction, and the abuse of various psychoactive substances is common in this population. These behaviors lead such individuals into frequent conflict with the law, and many people with ASPD have extensive histories of antisocial behavior and criminal infractions stemming back before adulthood. #inktoberillness2 #inktober2018 #shawncoss #mentalillness
Bipolare affektive Störung
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
BiPolar Disorder I — Inktober Illness II — Day 4.. www.amnclothing.com — all previous inktober series now available on hoodies with portions of proceeds beind donated to the Treatment Advocay Center.. Bipolar disorder, also known as manic-depressive illness, is a brain disorder that causes unusual shifts in mood, energy, activity levels, and the ability to carry out day-to-day tasks. There are four basic types of bipolar disorder; all of them involve clear changes in mood, energy, and activity levels. These moods range from periods of extremely “up,” elated, and energized behavior (known as manic episodes) to very sad, “down,” or hopeless periods (known as depressive episodes). Less severe manic periods are known as hypomanic episodes… Bipolar I Disorder— defined by manic episodes that last at least 7 days, or by manic symptoms that are so severe that the person needs immediate hospital care. Usually, depressive episodes occur as well, typically lasting at least 2 weeks. Episodes of depression with mixed features (having depression and manic symptoms at the same time) are also possible… Sometimes a mood episode includes symptoms of both manic and depressive symptoms. This is called an episode with mixed features. People experiencing an episode with mixed features may feel very sad, empty, or hopeless, while at the same time feeling extremely energized… Bipolar disorder can be present even when mood swings are less extreme. For example, some people with bipolar disorder experience hypomania, a less severe form of mania. During a hypomanic episode, an individual may feel very good, be highly productive, and function well. The person may not feel that anything is wrong, but family and friends may recognize the mood swings and/or changes in activity levels as possible bipolar disorder. Without proper treatment, people with hypomania may develop severe mania or depression. #shawncoss #inktoberillness2 #inktober2018 #bpd #ocd #bipolar # #mentalillness #horrorart #endthestigma #blackandwhiteart #mentalhealth #itsoknottobeok #creepyart #lineart #illustration #illness #jakeparker #anymeansnecessary #darkart #art #dark #artist #horror #gothic
Zwangsstörung
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Obsessive Compulsive Disorder — Inktober Illness II — Day 3… www.amnclothing.com — all previous inktober series now available on hoodies with portions of proceeds beind donated to the Treatment Advocay Center… Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) is a common, chronic and long-lasting disorder in which a person has uncontrollable, reoccurring thoughts (obsessions) and behaviors (compulsions) that he or she feels the urge to repeat over and over… People with OCD may have symptoms of obsessions, compulsions, or both. These symptoms can interfere with all aspects of life, such as work, school, and personal relationships… Obsessions are repeated thoughts, urges, or mental images that cause anxiety. Common symptoms include:Fear of germs or contaminationUnwanted forbidden or taboo thoughts involving sex, religion, and harmAggressive thoughts towards others or self.. Having things symmetrical or in a perfect orderCompulsions are repetitive behaviors that a person with OCD feels the urge to do in response to an obsessive thought. Common compulsions include:Excessive cleaning and/or handwashing Ordering and arranging things in a particular, precise way Repeatedly checking on things, such as repeatedly checking to see if the door is locked or that the oven is off Compulsive counting.. Not all rituals or habits are compulsions. Everyone double checks things sometimes. But a person with OCD generally:Can't control his or her thoughts or behaviors, even when those thoughts or behaviors are recognized as excessive Spends at least 1 hour a day on these thoughts or behaviors Doesn’t get pleasure when performing the behaviors or rituals, but may feel brief relief from the anxiety the thoughts cause Experiences significant problems in their daily life due to these thoughts or behaviors #shawncoss #inktoberillness2 #inktober2018 #bpd #ocd #obsessivecompulsivedisorder #mentalillness #horrorart #endthestigma #blackandwhiteart #mentalhealth #itsoknottobeok #creepyart #lineart #illustration #illness #jakeparker #anymeansnecessary #
Alle Kommentare
neue Kommentare anzeigen (0)