„Land der Scheiße“: China wütend auf Designer Stefano Gabanna

Angefangen hatte alles mit einem Werbeclip von Dolce & Gabbana: In einem Video, das auf der Social-Media-Plattform Weibo gepostet wurde, sieht man ein chinesisches Model, das versucht, mit Stäbchen italienische Speisen wie Cannelloni oder Pizza zu essen.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
欢迎收看Dolce & Gabbana “起筷吃饭” 第1弹。 今天我们将率先向大家展示， 如何用这种小棍子形状的餐具， 来吃意大利伟大的传统玛格丽特披萨。 Welcome to Episode 1 with Dolce&Gabbana’s “Eating with Chopsticks”. First up today is how to use this stick shaped cutlery to eat your GREAT traditional Pizza Margherita. #DGLovesChina #DGTheGreatShow
Dies löste bei vielen Chinesen Unmut aus: In den Kommentaren schimpften die Nutzer, die Clips seien rassistisch. Daraufhin wurden sie von Weibo gelöscht.
Dies muss Stefano Gabbana richtig wütend gemacht haben: Der Instagram-Account „Diet Prada“ veröffentlichte einen Wortwechsel zwischen dem Designer und einer Userin.
„In allen Interviews, die ich international machen werde, werde ich sagen, dass China ein Land der Scheiße (das Wort wird in dem Zitat als Emojis dargestellt — Anm. d. Red.) ist. China ist eine unaufgeklärte dreckige stinkende Mafia“, soll der aufgebrachte Italiener geschrieben haben.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
As @dolcegabbana prepares to mount their next runway show in Shanghai this coming evening (7:30PM) and the rest of Instagram fawns over what’s sure to be an overly lavish “love letter” to China, we’ll be wondering if we’ll see chopsticks as hair ornaments, take-out boxes as purses, or even kimonos misappropriated as Chinese costume. Time will tell. For now, we’ll let y’all simmer on this DM between Stefano and Dieter @michaelatranova (chronology is reversed in slides). Word has it that they’re still in the process of model casting (over 200 Asian girls scheduled)…wouldn’t let them walk the show if we were their agents lol. Also, curious what the Chinese government will think of their country being called shit basically…especially considering how strict they are on who to allow to enter the country on work visas based on a thorough social media background checks. • #DGTheGreatShow #DGlovesChina #runway #fashionshow #cancelled #racism #dolceandgabbana #altamoda #rtw #dgmillennials #stefanogabbana #shanghai #chinese #china #wtf #dumb #lame #asianmodel #asian #dietprada
Die große Show in Shanghai wurde nun abgesagt. Nun behauptet Gabbana, das Ganze sei nur ein Fake: Sein Account sei gehackt worden. Er entschuldigte sich und schrieb, er liebe China und seine Kultur. Ob der Designer tatsächlich Opfer eines Hacker-Angriffs geworden ist, lässt sich nicht mit Sicherheit sagen.
Alle Kommentare
neue Kommentare anzeigen (0)