Widgets Magazine
Registrierung
21:50 27 September 2019
SNA Radio
    Suche
    US-amerikanische Plus-Size-Model Tess Holliday

    Bekanntestes Plus-Size-Model erfreut Fans mit Nackt-Foto

    © AFP 2019 / Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for TRESemme
    Gesellschaft
    Zum Kurzlink
    0 517
    Abonnieren

    Das wohl bekannteste US-amerikanische Plus-Size-Model Tess Holliday hat auf Instagram ein freizügiges Foto von sich selbst veröffentlicht. Dem Beitrag fügte sie eine Botschaft hinzu, die ihre Follower inspirieren soll.

    „Es ist nicht leicht, sich für Liebe für einen Körper zu entscheiden, den so viele ,ekelhaft‘ finden. Manchmal denke ich, ob deshalb so viele von uns so viel Zeit damit verbringen, sich selbst zu hassen“, schrieb das XXL-Model unter dem Beitrag.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    It’s not easy to choose love towards a body that so many find “disgusting”, & sometimes I wonder if that’s why so many of us spend so much time hating ourselves. To radically love yourself is hard work, but my god it’s worth it. My body has served me well, it’s taught me things about myself, and others, that I didn’t think were possible. This beautiful body has carried two kids, survived so much abuse from others and from myself, and yet I’m still here... Still in awe of what we’ve created together. I’m fortunate to be able to use my body as a tool to connect with others on a more intimate level (& no I’m not talking about sexual intimacy). To be able to share my stories and to keep going despite so many obstacles in my way, to be able to see beauty where others see none, that’s my gift. I chose myself, and I hope whoever is reading this can do the same. #effyourbeautystandards

    Публикация от T E S S H🍒L L I D A Y (@tessholliday)

    Sich selbst „radikal“ zu lieben sei harte Arbeit, aber es lohne sich absolut. „Mein Körper hat mir gut gedient, hat mich Sachen über mich selbst und andere gelehrt, die ich nicht für möglich gehalten hätte.“

    Ihr Körper habe zwei Kinder ausgetragen und viel Misshandlung von anderen und von ihr selbst überlebt – und sei trotzdem da. Das Model versah ihr Posting mit dem Hashtag #effyourbeautystandards (dt. Sch**ß auf eure Schönheitsstandards).

    Tess Holliday ist das erste Plus-Size-Model, das es auf das Cover der britischen „Cosmospolitan“ geschafft hat und die Ikone der Body-Positivity-Bewegung.

    ta/ae

    „Müssen die Schuld zurückzahlen“ – Berlin teilt mit Moskau Schicksale der Kriegsgefangenen
    Gesellschaft
    Sowjetische Kriegsgefangenen, 1942 (Archiv)
    Jacques Chirac: „Letzter westlicher Staatschef, der Amerika herausforderte“
    Politik
    Jacques Chirac (Archivbild)
    GemeinschaftsstandardsDiskussion
    via Facebook kommentierenvia Sputnik kommentieren
    Erstmals seit Fünf-Tage-Krieg 2008: Außenminister Russlands und Georgiens sprechen miteinander
    Politik
    Russlands Außenminister Sergej Lawrow
    Deutsche Düsen-Holzkiste: Das schlechteste Flugzeug des Zweiten Weltkrieges war…
    Technik
    Bild des Raketenflugzeugs Ba 349 „Natter“ in dem Magazin Look and Learn von Wilf Hardy
    „Deutsche Welle“ weist russischen Vorwurf der Einmischung weiter zurück
    Politik
    Standort des Senders Deutsche Welle in Berlin
    Brandenburg: Bestatter lagert zwischen Dreck und Schrott Leichen in KfZ-Werkstatt
    Panorama
    Särge (Archiv)
    Pentagon-Bericht: Immer mehr Selbstmorde beim US-Militär
    Gesellschaft
    US-Soldaten auf dem Stützpunkt Ramstein (Archiv)
    Saudi-Arabien will erstmals Touristen-Visa ausstellen
    Wirtschaft
    Saudis verbrigen Wochenende am Strand
    Video: Drohne „Ochotnik“ und Kampfjet Su-57 – erster Paarflug gefilmt
    Videoklub
    Testflug der russischen Kampfdrohne Ochotnik
    Mord an helllichtem Tag in Göttingen: Mutmaßlicher Täter ist mehrfach verurteilter Vergewaltiger
    Panorama
    Polizei-Absperrung (Symbolbild)
    US-Raketenabwehr in Japan schafft Risiken für Russland – Vizeaußenminister erläutert
    Politik
    Start der Tomahawk-Rakete während der Übungen (Archiv)
    September-Finale in Deutschland: Experten warnen vor polarer Kaltluft
    Panorama
    Eis (Symbolbild)
    Seele des Baikals: Darum zieht es so viele Touristen auf die Insel Olchon
    Bilder
    Seele des Baikals: Darum zieht es so viele Touristen auf die Insel Olchon
    Terror in Berlin: Zeuge macht Video von Anschlag und wird erst nach drei Jahren befragt – Kritik an später Nachforschung
    Politik
    Lkw rast in Berliner Weihnachtsmarkt
    Iran strebt nicht nach Atomwaffen – Rohani
    Politik
    der iranische Präsident Hassan Rohani (Archiv)
    Falsch gepinselt: US-Imitat eines russischen Kampfhubschraubers muss in die Lackiererei
    Panorama
    MH-60-Hubschrauber (Archiv)
    Den eignen Belästiger entschädigen: Wie sich ein Hashtag gegen die Opfer wendet
    Panorama
    die französische Journalistin Sandra Muller am 25. September 2019
    „Müssten diese Dinger anders arbeiten? “ – USA schicken Patriot-Batterie nach Saudi-Arabien
    Karikatur
    USA schicken weitere Patriot-Batterie und Truppen nach Saudi-Arabien
    Nachrichten
    Alle Nachrichten
    Alle Nachrichten
    Alle Nachrichten
    Multimedia
    Seele des Baikals: Darum zieht es so viele Touristen auf die Insel Olchon
    Seele des Baikals: Darum zieht es so viele Touristen auf die Insel Olchon
    USA schicken weitere Patriot-Batterie und Truppen nach Saudi-Arabien
    „Müssten diese Dinger anders arbeiten? “ – USA schicken Patriot-Batterie nach Saudi-Arabien
    Nato-Militäropeation gegen Jugoslawien
    Nato-Militäropeation gegen Jugoslawien: Die Geschichte des Konflikts
    Registrieren
    captcha
    Log inDatenschutzrichtlinien
    Passwort-Wiederherstellung
    captcha
    Log inDatenschutzrichtlinien
    Registrierung
    Haben Sie einen Account bei de.sputniknews.com?
    JaNein
    Registrierung
    avatar

    Hallo, !

    Ich habe noch keinen Account bei de.sputniknews.com
    RegistrierenPasswort vergessen?Datenschutzrichtlinien
    Registrierung
    avatar

    Hallo, !

    Log in
    Ich habe einen Account bei de.sputniknews.com
    Account löschen
    Sind Sie sicher, dass Sie ihren Account bei de.sputniknews.com löschen möchten?
    JaNein
    Ihr Account wurde gelöscht! Sie können ihren Account innerhalb von 30 Tagen wiederherstellen, folgen Sie dem Link, der Ihnen in der E-Mail an die von Ihnen bei der Registrierung angegebene E-Mail-Adresse zugeschicht wurde.
    Schließen
    avatar

    Hallo, !

    Wir verpflichten uns zum Schutz Ihrer persönlichen Daten. Wir haben unsere Datenschutzerklärung aktualisiert, damit sie der Datenschutz-Grundverordnung (DSGVO), einer neuen EU-Regelung, die am 25. Mai 2018 in Kraft getreten ist, entspricht.

    Bitte machen Sie sich mit unserer Datenschutzerklärung bekannt. Sie enthält Details über die Arten von Daten, die wir sammeln, darüber, wie wir sie verwenden sowie über Ihre Rechte bezüglich des Datenschutzes.

    Da Sie uns bereits Ihre persönlichen Daten mitgeteilt haben, als Sie Ihren persönlichen Account erstellt haben, bitte prüfen Sie das Feld darunter, um diesen weiter zu nutzen:

    Wenn Sie nicht wollen, dass wir Ihre Daten weiter verarbeiten, klicken Sie bitte hier, um Ihren Account zu löschen.

    Wenn Sie irgendwelche Fragen oder Bedenken bezüglich unserer Datenschutzerklärung haben, kontaktieren Sie uns bitte unter privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Gemeinschaftsstandards

    Mit der Registrierung und Autorisierung des Users auf den Sputnik-Webseiten durch das Benutzerkonto oder die Benutzerkonten in den sozialen Netzwerken wird das Einverständnis mit diesen Regeln erklärt.

    Der User verpflichtet sich, nicht gegen die geltende Gesetzgebung der Russischen Föderation und\oder die internationale Gesetzgebung sowie die Gesetzgebung ausländischer Staaten mit seinen Handlungen zu verstoßen.

    Der User verpflichtet sich, sich gegenüber anderen Diskussionsteilnehmern, Lesern und Personen, die in den Nachrichteninhalten genannt werden, respektvoll zu äußern.

    Die Administration ist berechtigt, die Kommentare in anderen Sprachen zu löschen, mit der der größte Teil der Inhalte verfasst wird.

    Auf allen Sprachversionen der Webseite sputniknews.com können die vom User hinterlassenen Kommentare editiert werden.

         

    Der Kommentar eines Users wird gelöscht, wenn:

    • er nicht dem Thema der zu kommentierenden Mitteilung entspricht;
    • er Hass, Diskriminierung nach den Rassen-, ethnischen, sexuellen, religiösen, sozialen Merkmalen propagiert, die Rechte von Minderheiten verletzt;
    • er die Rechte von Minderjährigen verletzt, ihnen Schaden in einer beliebigen Form zufügt, darunter moralischen;
    • er Ideen extremistischen und terroristischen Charakters enthält, zur gewaltsamen Änderung der Verfassungsordnung der Russischen Föderation aufruft;
    • er Beleidigungen, Drohungen an andere User, konkrete Personen oder Organisationen enthält, die Ehre und Würde verleumdet oder ihren geschäftlichen Ruf untergräbt;
    • er Beleidigungen oder Mitteilungen enthält, die Nichtachtung gegenüber Sputnik ausdrücken;
    • er die Unantastbarkeit des Privatlebens verletzt, persönliche Daten von dritten Personen ohne ihre Einwilligung verbreitet, das Briefgeheimnis verletzt;
    • er die Beschreibung oder Links zu Szenen mit Gewalt, der Misshandlung von Tieren enthält;
    • er Informationen über Möglichkeiten zum Begehen von Selbstmord enthält, zum Selbstmord auffordert;
    • er kommerzielle Ziele verfolgt, unsachgemäße Werbung, ungesetzliche politische Werbung oder Links zu anderen Netzressourcen enthält, die solche Informationen enthalten;
    • er für Waren oder Dienstleistungen Dritter wirbt, ohne eine entsprechende Genehmigung zu haben;
    • er nicht vertretbare Inhalte, Kraftausdrücke und ihre Ableitungen sowie Andeutungen auf den Gebrauch von lexikalischen Einheiten, die unter diese Bestimmung fallen, enthält;
    • er Spams enthält, für die Spamverbreitung, Services des Massenversandes von Mitteilungen und für Portale für Verdienen im Internet wirbt;
    • er für den Konsum von Rauschmitteln/ Psychopharmaka wirbt, Informationen zu deren Herstellung und Konsum enthält;
    • er Links zu Viren und Schaden verursachender Software enthält;
    • er Beteiligter einer Aktion ist, bei der eine große Menge von Kommentaren mit identischem oder ähnlichem Inhalt eingehen („Flashmob“);
    • der Verfasser zu oft zu viele inhaltsarme Mitteilungen schreibt, oder der Sinn eines Textes zu schwierig oder unmöglich zu verstehen ist (“Flood”);
    • der Verfasser die Netzetikette verletzt, indem Formen eines aggressiven, höhnischen und beleidigenden Verhaltens zum Ausdruck kommen („Trollen“);
    • der Verfasser Nichtachtung der Sprache zeigt, zum Beispiel, wenn der Text ganz oder hauptsächlich mit Großbuchstaben geschrieben oder nicht in Sätze gegliedert wurde.

    Die Administration ist berechtigt, ohne vorherige Benachrichtigung des Users, ihm den Zugang auf die Seite zu verweigern oder im Falle des Verstoßes gegen die Kommentarregeln für die User oder bei der Entdeckung von Anzeichen eines solchen Verstoßes des Users sein Benutzerkonto zu löschen.

    Der User kann die Wiederherstellung des Benutzerkontos/der Freigabe des Zuganges einleiten, wenn er eine E-Mail an die E-Mail-Adresse moderator.de@sputniknews.com schreibt.

    In der E-Mail sollten angegeben werden:

    • das Thema – die Wiederherstellung des Benutzerkontos/der Freigabe des Zuganges
    • Login des Users
    • Erklärung der Gründe der Handlungen, die ein Verstoß gegen die oben angeführten Regeln waren und die Blockierung verursachten.
         

    Wenn die Moderatoren die Wiederherstellung des Benutzerkontos/die Freigabe des Zuganges für möglich halten, wird dies getan.

         

    Im Falle der erneuten Regelverletzung und Blockierung kann der Zugang des Users nicht wieder hergestellt werden, die Blockierung ist in diesem Fall endgültig.

    Um sich mit dem Moderatorenteam in Verbindung zu setzen, verwenden Sie die E-Mail-Adresse moderator.de@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegistrierenPasswort vergessen?Datenschutzrichtlinien
    Ok
    Sputnik Push-Nachrichten

    Sie können Push-Benachrichtigungen von Sputnik abonnieren

    AbonnierenAblehnen