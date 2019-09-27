Bekanntestes Plus-Size-Model erfreut Fans mit Nackt-Foto

„Es ist nicht leicht, sich für Liebe für einen Körper zu entscheiden, den so viele ,ekelhaft‘ finden. Manchmal denke ich, ob deshalb so viele von uns so viel Zeit damit verbringen, sich selbst zu hassen“, schrieb das XXL-Model unter dem Beitrag.
It’s not easy to choose love towards a body that so many find “disgusting”, & sometimes I wonder if that’s why so many of us spend so much time hating ourselves. To radically love yourself is hard work, but my god it’s worth it. My body has served me well, it’s taught me things about myself, and others, that I didn’t think were possible. This beautiful body has carried two kids, survived so much abuse from others and from myself, and yet I’m still here... Still in awe of what we’ve created together. I’m fortunate to be able to use my body as a tool to connect with others on a more intimate level (& no I’m not talking about sexual intimacy). To be able to share my stories and to keep going despite so many obstacles in my way, to be able to see beauty where others see none, that’s my gift. I chose myself, and I hope whoever is reading this can do the same. #effyourbeautystandards
Sich selbst „radikal“ zu lieben sei harte Arbeit, aber es lohne sich absolut. „Mein Körper hat mir gut gedient, hat mich Sachen über mich selbst und andere gelehrt, die ich nicht für möglich gehalten hätte.“
Ihr Körper habe zwei Kinder ausgetragen und viel Misshandlung von anderen und von ihr selbst überlebt – und sei trotzdem da. Das Model versah ihr Posting mit dem Hashtag #effyourbeautystandards (dt. Sch**ß auf eure Schönheitsstandards).
Tess Holliday ist das erste Plus-Size-Model, das es auf das Cover der britischen „Cosmospolitan“ geschafft hat und die Ikone der Body-Positivity-Bewegung.
