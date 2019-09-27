Bekanntestes Plus-Size-Model erfreut Fans mit Nackt-Foto

„Es ist nicht leicht, sich für Liebe für einen Körper zu entscheiden, den so viele ,ekelhaft‘ finden. Manchmal denke ich, ob deshalb so viele von uns so viel Zeit damit verbringen, sich selbst zu hassen“, schrieb das XXL-Model unter dem Beitrag.

Sich selbst „radikal“ zu lieben sei harte Arbeit, aber es lohne sich absolut. „Mein Körper hat mir gut gedient, hat mich Sachen über mich selbst und andere gelehrt, die ich nicht für möglich gehalten hätte.“

Ihr Körper habe zwei Kinder ausgetragen und viel Misshandlung von anderen und von ihr selbst überlebt – und sei trotzdem da. Das Model versah ihr Posting mit dem Hashtag #effyourbeautystandards (dt. Sch**ß auf eure Schönheitsstandards).

Tess Holliday ist das erste Plus-Size-Model, das es auf das Cover der britischen „Cosmospolitan“ geschafft hat und die Ikone der Body-Positivity-Bewegung.

ta/ae