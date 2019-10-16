Widgets Magazine
18:32 16 Oktober 2019
    Klimaaktivisten von „Extinction Rebellion“ in Berlin am 09. Oktober 2019

    „Extinction Rebellion“ und PR-Chef von Airbus liefern sich Twitter-Schlacht

    © REUTERS / Christian Mang
    Gesellschaft
    Von
    Arbeitslose Blockierer, die brave Bürger von der Arbeit abhalten und demokratische Grundwerte mit Füßen treten? Dieses Bild hat offenbar der PR-Chef von Airbus Deutschland von den Klimaaktivisten von „Extinction Rebellion“.

    Offenbar hat Alexander Reinhardt, seines Zeichens Chef der PR-Abteilung von Airbus Deutschland, etwas gegen die Aktionen der Klimaaktivisten von „Extinction Rebellion“. Das legt zumindest dieser Tweet nahe, in dem Reinhardt die Aktivisten warnt, sich ihm in den Weg zu stellen (mit fünf Ausrufezeichen):

    Damit legte er den Grundstein für eine wunderbare Freundschaft… äh… für ein amüsantes Twitter-Gefecht. XR (Extinction Rebellion) fragte zurück, was Reinhardt denn zu tun gedenke:

    Eurofighter wären viel zu teuer, winkte Reinhardt ab. Und überhaupt: Die Klimaaktivisten sollten doch lieber etwas Nützliches für unser Land tun, „statt dümmliche Blockaden zu fabrizieren“…

    Nun schien der Airbus-PR-Mann in Fahrt gekommen zu sein und legte noch ein paar dicke Brocken oben drauf:

    Nach dem dezenten Nazi-Vergleich wurden die Aktivisten beschuldigt, arbeitslos zu sein und brave Bürger von deren Arbeit abzuhalten:

    „Extinction Rebellion” habe somit gar kein Recht, den Hashtag „Solidargemeinschaft” für sich zu beanspruchen, so Reinhardt.

    Extinction Rebellion-Aktion in Berlin (Archiv)
    © REUTERS / CHRISTIAN MANG
    Extinction Rebellion stoppt Proteste – Sputnik-Leser mehrheitlich gegen Aufstand
    Diese nette Unterhaltung hätte vermutlich noch lange so weitergehen können, doch Reinhardt hat offenbar Druck vonseiten des Unternehmens bekommen oder aber tatsächlich eingesehen, dass er übers Ziel hinausgeschossen ist. Auf seiner Twitter-Seite entschuldigte er sich jedenfalls für seine „Tonalität“ und betont, nicht für Airbus gesprochen zu haben. Aha.

    Auf Reinhardts Twitter-Profil ist der Thread nicht mehr abrufbar, dafür hat XR den Plausch detailliert dokumentiert.

    Tags:
    Beleidigung, Airbus, Extinction Rebellion, Deutschland
