„Extinction Rebellion“ und PR-Chef von Airbus liefern sich Twitter-Schlacht

Offenbar hat Alexander Reinhardt, seines Zeichens Chef der PR-Abteilung von Airbus Deutschland, etwas gegen die Aktionen der Klimaaktivisten von „Extinction Rebellion“. Das legt zumindest dieser Tweet nahe, in dem Reinhardt die Aktivisten warnt, sich ihm in den Weg zu stellen (mit fünf Ausrufezeichen):
[Thread] Yesterday evening, the @Airbus Head of Public Affairs Germany threatened #ExtinctionRebellion to not get in his way. With 5 exclamation marks. 😲 pic.twitter.com/Px8lJ86f1n— XR Team K (@x_rtk) October 14, 2019
Damit legte er den Grundstein für eine wunderbare Freundschaft… äh… für ein amüsantes Twitter-Gefecht. XR (Extinction Rebellion) fragte zurück, was Reinhardt denn zu tun gedenke:
So we asked him if he just wanted to run us over with his company car or rather intended to use one of the weapon systems produced by @Airbus, like those #Eurofighter jets #Airbus is selling to #SaudiArabia. He said: "Whatever it takes." pic.twitter.com/HPhHnILJ7x— XR Team K (@x_rtk) October 14, 2019
Eurofighter wären viel zu teuer, winkte Reinhardt ab. Und überhaupt: Die Klimaaktivisten sollten doch lieber etwas Nützliches für unser Land tun, „statt dümmliche Blockaden zu fabrizieren“…
We knew #Airbus is building nuclear missiles for France, so we asked Mr Reinhardt to not use those against us - because it would put the people of Berlin at unnecessary risk. He said they were too expensive anyway. We felt relieved. pic.twitter.com/dyTLK52KAL— XR Team K (@x_rtk) October 14, 2019
Nun schien der Airbus-PR-Mann in Fahrt gekommen zu sein und legte noch ein paar dicke Brocken oben drauf:
He then called us “fascistic”, “dictatorial” and compared us to Turkey, which is just now bombing and shelling #Rojava. We found that strange, because while #ExtinctionRebellion is strictly nonviolent, the #AirbusGroup is a weapons manufacturer also selling to Turkey. pic.twitter.com/5LzyKbpNQw— XR Team K (@x_rtk) October 14, 2019
Before we could figure out what to make of this, he also compared our peaceful blockades to what the Nazis did in Germany 80 years ago. pic.twitter.com/MfZkECMwRq— XR Team K (@x_rtk) October 14, 2019
Nach dem dezenten Nazi-Vergleich wurden die Aktivisten beschuldigt, arbeitslos zu sein und brave Bürger von deren Arbeit abzuhalten:
We felt things were escalating far too fast and tried to soften the situation up with peaceful messaging, telling him we were sorry he had to take a detour with his car. It didn’t really work. pic.twitter.com/lumQYxnQlx— XR Team K (@x_rtk) October 14, 2019
„Extinction Rebellion” habe somit gar kein Recht, den Hashtag „Solidargemeinschaft” für sich zu beanspruchen, so Reinhardt.
Mr Reinhardt also repeatedly implied he thought we were all unemployed. Puzzling, as we had only seen right wing trolls making this claim so far. We told him we had in fact taken a week off work in order to make people aware of the climate catastrophe. He was unimpressed. pic.twitter.com/cPv7jq1ajv— XR Team K (@x_rtk) October 14, 2019
Der gelöschte Tweetverlauf hatte nichts mit #Airbus zu tun, sondern mit privater Sorge vor dem Entzug von staatsbürgerlicher Freiheit durch eine nichtstaatliche Organisation. Für die Tonalität entschuldige ich mich. Das Profil des Accounts ist entsprechend angepasst.— Alexander Reinhardt (@ReinhardtSascha) October 14, 2019
Auf Reinhardts Twitter-Profil ist der Thread nicht mehr abrufbar, dafür hat XR den Plausch detailliert dokumentiert.
