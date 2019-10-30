Widgets Magazine
09:27 30 Oktober 2019
    Klimaaktivistin Greta Thunberg (Archivbild)

    Greta Thunberg erhält Umweltpreis des Nordischen Rates – und lehnt ab

    © REUTERS / JEENAH MOON
    Gesellschaft
    212662
    Die schwedische Klimaaktivistin Greta Thunberg hat den Umweltpreis des Nordischen Rates zugesprochen bekommen und ihn postwendend abgelehnt.

    Sie erhalte den Preis dafür, dass sie Millionen Menschen in aller Welt dazu mobilisiert habe, zu einem kritischen Zeitpunkt politisches Handeln für das Klima einzufordern, gab der Rat am Dienstagabend zunächst auf einer feierlichen Zeremonie in Stockholm bekannt. Kurz darauf twitterte die 16-Jährige, sie habe sich entschlossen, den Preis abzulehnen.

    "Keine weitere Preise, sondern Politiker"

    Sie danke dem Nordischen Rat zwar für die Auszeichnung, die eine große Ehre darstelle, schrieb Thunberg auf Instagram. Die Klimabewegung brauche jedoch keine weitere Preise, sondern Politiker, die auf die Erkenntnisse der Wissenschaft hörten.

    I have received the Nordic Council’s environmental award 2019. I have decided to decline this prize. Here’s why: “I am currently traveling through California and therefore not able to be present with you today. I want to thank the Nordic Council for this award. It is a huge honour. But the climate movement does not need any more awards. What we need is for our politicians and the people in power start to listen to the current, best available science. The Nordic countries have a great reputation around the world when it comes to climate and environmental issues. There is no lack of bragging about this. There is no lack of beautiful words. But when it comes to our actual emissions and our ecological footprints per capita - if we include our consumption, our imports as well as aviation and shipping - then it’s a whole other story. In Sweden we live as if we had about 4 planets according to WWF and Global Footprint Network. And roughly the same goes for the entire Nordic region. In Norway for instance, the government recently gave a record number of permits to look for new oil and gas. The newly opened oil and natural gas-field, ”Johan Sverdrup” is expected to produce oil and natural gas for 50 years; oil and gas that would generate global CO2 emissions of 1,3 tonnes. The gap between what the science says is needed to limit the increase of global temperature rise to below 1,5 or even 2 degrees - and politics that run the Nordic countries is gigantic. And there are still no signs whatsoever of the changes required. The Paris Agreement, which all of the Nordic countries have signed, is based on the aspect of equity, which means that richer countries must lead the way. We belong to the countries that have the possibility to do the most. And yet our countries still basically do nothing. So until you start to act in accordance with what the science says is needed to limit the global temperature rise below 1,5 degrees or even 2 degrees celsius, I - and Fridays For Future in Sweden - choose not to accept the Nordic Councils environmental award nor the prize money of 500 000 Swedish kronor. Best wishes Greta Thunberg”

    Zwei Vertreterinnen der Klimabewegung Fridays for Future erklärten bei der Zeremonie im Auftrag Thunbergs, die skandinavischen Länder zählten zu den Staaten, die am meisten für das Klima tun könnten, im Prinzip aber nichts unternähmen.

    Der Nordische Rat ist das zentrale Forum der Region Skandinavien. Zu seinen Mitgliedern zählen neben Dänemark, Norwegen, Schweden, Finnland und Island auch die weitgehend selbstständigen Territorien Åland, Grönland und die Färöer-Inseln. Alljährlich vergibt der Rat Preise in den Kategorien Literatur, Kinder- und Jugendbuchliteratur, Film, Musik und Umwelt. Jede der Auszeichnungen ist mit 350.000 dänischen Kronen (rund 47.000 Euro) dotiert. Thunberg war von den Ländern Schweden und Norwegen für den Umweltpreis nominiert worden. Sie befindet sich seit zwei Monaten in Nordamerika.

    Greta trotzt den Großen der Weltpolitik

    Klimaaktivistin Greta Thunberg im UN-Standort in New York
    © REUTERS / CARLO ALLEGRI
    Greta Thunberg bekommt Alternativen Nobelpreis
    Die 16-jährige Klimaaktivistin aus Schweden und Initiatorin der weltweiten Klimabewegung Fridays for Future, Greta Thunberg, ist seit dem letzten Jahr in aller Munde. Zuletzt stieß sie vor allem durch ihre emotionale Rede vor der UN-Vollversammlung auf große Resonanz.

    Einige Politiker, darunter der russische Präsident Wladimir Putin, äußerten sich zu ihrer Rede. Putin sagte, er finde es nicht richtig, wenn Kinder und Jugendliche für das Erreichen derart hoher Ziele ausgenutzt würden. Greta sei ein „nettes und sehr aufrichtiges Mädchen“, aber es habe ihr niemand erklärt, dass „die moderne Welt kompliziert und vielfältig“ sei. Gretas Antwort folgte prompt: Sie änderte in ihrem Twitter-Profil die Beschreibung zu ihrer Person wie folgt - „ein netter, aber schlecht informierter Teenager“.

    Greta Thunberg
    Sputnik Push-Nachrichten

    Sie können Push-Benachrichtigungen von Sputnik abonnieren

    AbonnierenAblehnen