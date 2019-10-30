Greta Thunberg erhält Umweltpreis des Nordischen Rates – und lehnt ab

Sie erhalte den Preis dafür, dass sie Millionen Menschen in aller Welt dazu mobilisiert habe, zu einem kritischen Zeitpunkt politisches Handeln für das Klima einzufordern, gab der Rat am Dienstagabend zunächst auf einer feierlichen Zeremonie in Stockholm bekannt. Kurz darauf twitterte die 16-Jährige, sie habe sich entschlossen, den Preis abzulehnen.

"Keine weitere Preise, sondern Politiker"

Sie danke dem Nordischen Rat zwar für die Auszeichnung, die eine große Ehre darstelle, schrieb Thunberg auf Instagram. Die Klimabewegung brauche jedoch keine weitere Preise, sondern Politiker, die auf die Erkenntnisse der Wissenschaft hörten.

Zwei Vertreterinnen der Klimabewegung Fridays for Future erklärten bei der Zeremonie im Auftrag Thunbergs, die skandinavischen Länder zählten zu den Staaten, die am meisten für das Klima tun könnten, im Prinzip aber nichts unternähmen.

Der Nordische Rat ist das zentrale Forum der Region Skandinavien. Zu seinen Mitgliedern zählen neben Dänemark, Norwegen, Schweden, Finnland und Island auch die weitgehend selbstständigen Territorien Åland, Grönland und die Färöer-Inseln. Alljährlich vergibt der Rat Preise in den Kategorien Literatur, Kinder- und Jugendbuchliteratur, Film, Musik und Umwelt. Jede der Auszeichnungen ist mit 350.000 dänischen Kronen (rund 47.000 Euro) dotiert. Thunberg war von den Ländern Schweden und Norwegen für den Umweltpreis nominiert worden. Sie befindet sich seit zwei Monaten in Nordamerika.

Greta trotzt den Großen der Weltpolitik

Die 16-jährige Klimaaktivistin aus Schweden und Initiatorin der weltweiten Klimabewegung Fridays for Future, Greta Thunberg, ist seit dem letzten Jahr in aller Munde. Zuletzt stieß sie vor allem durch ihre emotionale Rede vor der UN-Vollversammlung auf große Resonanz.

Einige Politiker, darunter der russische Präsident Wladimir Putin, äußerten sich zu ihrer Rede. Putin sagte, er finde es nicht richtig, wenn Kinder und Jugendliche für das Erreichen derart hoher Ziele ausgenutzt würden. Greta sei ein „nettes und sehr aufrichtiges Mädchen“, aber es habe ihr niemand erklärt, dass „die moderne Welt kompliziert und vielfältig“ sei. Gretas Antwort folgte prompt: Sie änderte in ihrem Twitter-Profil die Beschreibung zu ihrer Person wie folgt - „ein netter, aber schlecht informierter Teenager“.

ai/dpa/sna