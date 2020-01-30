Greta will ihren Namen markenrechtlich schützen lassen

Die 17-jährige Umweltaktivistin Greta Thunberg aus Schweden hat auf Instagram bekanntgegeben, den Schutz ihres Namens sowie den ihrer Klimabewegung „Fridays For Future“ als Marken beantragt zu haben.

Die Stiftung „The Greta Thunberg and Beata Ernman Foundation“ stellte am 23. Dezember beim Amt der Europäischen Union für geistiges Eigentum (Euipo) den Antrag für den Schutz der Marken „Greta Thunberg“, „Fridays For Future“ und „Skolstrejk för klimatet“ (dt. „Schulstreik fürs Klima“).

Greta versichert: „Fridays For Future“ gehört den Teilnehmern

Der Markenschutz soll dem Antrag zufolge für Werbung, das Versicherungs- und Finanzwesen und das Sammeln von Spenden, den Bildungssektor und für die Wissenschaft gelten.

In einem Posting von Mittwoch beklagte sich die Umweltschützerin, die Namen würden ständig ohne jegliche Genehmigung für kommerzielle Zwecke verwendet. Das betreffe Marketing und den Verkauf von Produkten. Darüber hinaus werde in ihrem Namen sowie im Namen der ökologischen Schulstreik-Bewegung Geld gesammelt.

„Ich versichere euch, dass ich und andere streikende Schüler absolut kein Interesse an Markennamen haben. Aber leider ist das etwas, was gemacht werden muss“, schrieb Thunberg.

Die Eintragung der Marken soll Gerichtsverfahren gegen Menschen oder Konzerne ermöglichen, die versuchen, Thunberg und „Fridays For Future“ für Zwecke zu nutzen, die „nicht damit im Einklang sind, wofür die Bewegung steht“.

„‚Fridays For Future‘ ist eine von mir gegründete globale Bewegung. Sie gehört jedem, der daran teilnimmt, vor allem jungen Menschen. Sie kann – und darf – nicht für individuelle oder kommerzielle Zwecke genutzt werden.“

Die Thunberg-Stiftung

Die Klima-Ikone betonte, dass die Stiftung, die sie mit ihrer Familie gegründet habe, „streng gemeinnützig“ sei. Das sei notwendig, um „mit Geld (Buch-Tantiemen, Spenden, Preisgeld usw.) auf eine völlig transparente Weise umzugehen“.

Die Stiftung existiere bereits und sei schon registriert, müsse aber erst richtig in Gang kommen. Sie werde sich für ökologische, klimatische und soziale Nachhaltigkeit sowie mentale Gesundheit einsetzen.

mo/sb