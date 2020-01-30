Greta will ihren Namen markenrechtlich schützen lassen

Die Stiftung „The Greta Thunberg and Beata Ernman Foundation“ stellte am 23. Dezember beim Amt der Europäischen Union für geistiges Eigentum (Euipo) den Antrag für den Schutz der Marken „Greta Thunberg“, „Fridays For Future“ und „Skolstrejk för klimatet“ (dt. „Schulstreik fürs Klima“).
Greta versichert: „Fridays For Future“ gehört den Teilnehmern
In einem Posting von Mittwoch beklagte sich die Umweltschützerin, die Namen würden ständig ohne jegliche Genehmigung für kommerzielle Zwecke verwendet. Das betreffe Marketing und den Verkauf von Produkten. Darüber hinaus werde in ihrem Namen sowie im Namen der ökologischen Schulstreik-Bewegung Geld gesammelt.
„Ich versichere euch, dass ich und andere streikende Schüler absolut kein Interesse an Markennamen haben. Aber leider ist das etwas, was gemacht werden muss“, schrieb Thunberg.
Die Eintragung der Marken soll Gerichtsverfahren gegen Menschen oder Konzerne ermöglichen, die versuchen, Thunberg und „Fridays For Future“ für Zwecke zu nutzen, die „nicht damit im Einklang sind, wofür die Bewegung steht“.
„‚Fridays For Future‘ ist eine von mir gegründete globale Bewegung. Sie gehört jedem, der daran teilnimmt, vor allem jungen Menschen. Sie kann – und darf – nicht für individuelle oder kommerzielle Zwecke genutzt werden.“
Impostors, trademarks, commercial interests, royalties and foundation... First: Unfortunately there are still people who are trying to impersonate me or falsely claim that they "represent" me in order to communicate with high profile people, politicians, media, artists etc. Please be aware that this is happening and be extremely suspicious if you are contacted by ”me” or someone saying they ”represent” me. I apologize to anyone who has been contacted - and even misled - by this kind of behavior. Second: My name and the #FridaysForFuture movement are constantly being used for commercial purposes without any consent whatsoever. It happens for instance in marketing, selling of products and people collecting money in my and the movement’s name. That is why I’ve applied to register my name, Fridays For Future, Skolstrejk för klimatet etc as trademarks. This action is to protect the movement and its activities. It is also needed to enable my pro bono legal help to take necessary action against people or corporations etc who are trying to use me and the movement in purposes not in line with what the movement stands for. I assure you, I and the other school strikers have absolutely no interests in trademarks. But unfortunately it needs to be done. Fridays For Future is a global movement founded by me. It belongs to anyone taking part in it, above all the young people. It can - and must - not be used for individual or commercial purposes. And third: together with my family I’m setting up a foundation. It’s already registered and existing, but it not is not yet up and running. This is strictly nonprofit of course and there are no interests in philanthropy. It is just something that is needed for handling money (book royalties, donations, prize money etc) in a completely transparent way. For instance, taxes have to be paid before we can give them away to specified purposes and charities. This takes a lot of time and work, and when the foundation is fully up and running I will tell you more. The foundation’s aim will be to promote ecological, climatic and social sustainability as well as mental health. Love/ Greta
Die Thunberg-Stiftung
Die Klima-Ikone betonte, dass die Stiftung, die sie mit ihrer Familie gegründet habe, „streng gemeinnützig“ sei. Das sei notwendig, um „mit Geld (Buch-Tantiemen, Spenden, Preisgeld usw.) auf eine völlig transparente Weise umzugehen“.
Die Stiftung existiere bereits und sei schon registriert, müsse aber erst richtig in Gang kommen. Sie werde sich für ökologische, klimatische und soziale Nachhaltigkeit sowie mentale Gesundheit einsetzen.
