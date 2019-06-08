Auktionsrekord in Deutschland: Kandinsky-Gemälde für 2,5 Millionen Euro versteigert

Die Auktion fand am Freitag, dem 7. Juni, statt. Der Schätzpreis des Gemäldes lag bei 1,5 Millionen Euro. Ein Kunstsammler aus Deutschland ersteigerte das Werk des berühmten Expressionisten für 2,5 Millionen Euro. Das Auktionshaus sei stolz darauf, dass das Gemälde so ein wunderbares Ergebnis erzielt habe und nach so vielen Jahren in seine Heimat Süddeutschland zurückkehren werde:
Sold for 2.5 million in yesterday's Evening Sale! We are very proud that this stunning oil titled "Treppe zum Schloss" (1909) by the great Wassily Kandinsky has achieved such a wonderful result and that after so many it returns to its original home, Southern Germany.
Das Gemälde entstand während Kandinskys zweitem Aufenthalt in Murnau. Nach seiner letzten Ausstellung in der renommierten Berliner Galerie „Der Sturm“ im Jahr 1916 war das expressive Frühwerk nicht mehr öffentlich zugänglich. Bis zur Auktion befand sich „Treppe zum Schloss“ in Familienbesitz.
What does a painting need for Wassily Kandinsky to include it into his very first breakthrough solo exhibition? It was this bright and colourful masterpiece, titled "Treppe zu Schloss" (Stairs to the Castle), from 1909 which the artist chose to present to the public at his first solo show in Berlin at the renowned gallery "Der Sturm" in 1912. It is a particularly superb example of the artist's expressive early artistic period as well as a spectacular recent rediscovery after nearly 100 years. Until the present day "Treppe zum Schloss" has been in the same private collection in the US for over 90 years.
Der bisherige Höchstpreis für ein Kandinsky-Gemälde im deutschsprachigen Raum betrug 1,32 Millionen Euro für das Bild «Gewebe» von 1923.
