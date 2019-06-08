Auktionsrekord in Deutschland: Kandinsky-Gemälde für 2,5 Millionen Euro versteigert

Die Auktion fand am Freitag, dem 7. Juni, statt. Der Schätzpreis des Gemäldes lag bei 1,5 Millionen Euro. Ein Kunstsammler aus Deutschland ersteigerte das Werk des berühmten Expressionisten für 2,5 Millionen Euro. Das Auktionshaus sei stolz darauf, dass das Gemälde so ein wunderbares Ergebnis erzielt habe und nach so vielen Jahren in seine Heimat Süddeutschland zurückkehren werde:

Das Gemälde entstand während Kandinskys zweitem Aufenthalt in Murnau. Nach seiner letzten Ausstellung in der renommierten Berliner Galerie „Der Sturm“ im Jahr 1916 war das expressive Frühwerk nicht mehr öffentlich zugänglich. Bis zur Auktion befand sich „Treppe zum Schloss“ in Familienbesitz.

Der bisherige Höchstpreis für ein Kandinsky-Gemälde im deutschsprachigen Raum betrug 1,32 Millionen Euro für das Bild «Gewebe» von 1923.



wf



