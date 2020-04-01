Kunst und Kochen in Quarantäne: Kunstmuseum Basel bietet besondere Rezepte an

„Wenn Sie von zu Hause aus arbeiten und jetzt selbst das Frühstück kochen oder etwas Neues in Ihr Menü aufnehmen möchten, bieten wir Ihnen Rezepte der Künstler an, die ihre Werke in unserem Museum in seiner fast 150-jährigen Geschichte ausgestellt haben. Die Vorspeise 'Aubergine mit Tomaten' von Claude Monet ist nur der Anfang“, kommentierten die Musemsmitarbeiter ihr Hashtag #artistrecipe.
Auch ein Rezept für Lieblingsgericht von Paul Cezan, der 1936 eine persönliche Ausstellung in der Kunsthalle Basel hatte, wird veröffentlicht. Der Künstler liebte das Omelett mit Pilzen. Für dessen Zubereitung werden dreihundert Gramm Pilze, zwei Lauchstiele, zwei Esslöffel Olivenöl, vier oder fünf Zweige Petersilie, zwei Knoblauchzehen und acht Eier sowie Salz und frischer Pfeffer benötigt.
Whether you work from home and prepare your own lunch these days, or simply need a change in your menu plan, we will be posting more recipes in the coming weeks, from artists who have shown works at Kunsthalle Basel in its almost 150-year exhibition history. The above appetizer "Aubergines aux tomates" (Eggplant with tomatoes) by Claude Monet is only the beginning. 🍅 Kunsthalle Basel was the first institution outside of Paris to show Claude Monet’s Nymphéas in 1949. The exhibition "Impressionisten" was vital to the posthumous reevaluation of the artist’s oeuvre and lead to presentations in Zurich, Paris, London, New York, Saint Louis, and Minneapolis dedicated to the late work of Monet. #kunsthallebasel #artistrecipe #claudemonet #lovebasel #eggplant
It is time to treat yourself with a fancy breakfast or brunch on the weekend. Follow the recipe of the late French painter Paul Cézanne for a perfect omelette with mushrooms. 🌿 Kunsthalle Basel held a solo exhibition of Paul Cézanne’s paintings in 1936. #kunsthallebasel #paulcezanne #artistrecipe #appetizer #dish #omelette #breakfast #lovebasel #brunch
Die1872 gegründete Institution präsentiert sich als ein Ort, an dem zeitgenössische Kunst ausgestellt, diskutiert und reflektiert wird. Mit bis zu zehn Ausstellungen pro Jahr, oft begleitet von Künstlergesprächen, Performances und Filmvorführungen, ist die Kunsthalle Basel der Treffpunkt für die Betrachtung und Debatten über zeitgenössische Kunst.
