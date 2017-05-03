Kabul: Zivilisten bei Anschlag auf Nato-Konvoi getötet - VIDEO und FOTOs

Das afghanische Außenministerium spricht von mindestens acht toten Zivilisten. 28 weitere Menschen wurden Reuters zufolge verletzt.
Später ist bekannt worden, dass sich die Terrormiliz Daesh (IS, auch „Islamischer Staat“) zu der Attacke auf den Nato-Konvoi bekannt hat.
8 killed and 25 wounded in Kabul suicide attack today morning. #Afghanistan ministry of Interior @moiafghanistan pic.twitter.com/nTCIU8qgQw— Pajhwok Afghan News (@pajhwok) 3 мая 2017 г.
UPDATE: At least four people killed in an explosion in Kabul, initial reports say the target was a NATO convoy https://t.co/AKpf03UFeE pic.twitter.com/B0BRt1MfMn— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) 3 мая 2017 г.
#Kabul explosion— alireza ahmadi (@ahmadi218) 3 мая 2017 г.
8 killed
28 wounded pic.twitter.com/gzvasylU7B
#BREAKING: Explosion rocks #Kabul PD9 area near US Embassy, outside NDS facility. Suicide bombing on #NATO convoy. 2 people likely dead. pic.twitter.com/uRlnWyzMPx— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) 3 мая 2017 г.
