„Fantastische Fahrradtour durch Paris. Ich kann es gar nicht oft genug sagen: Um eine Stadt wirklich schätzen zu lernen, nehmt das Fahrrad. Danke an die Touristen vor dem Eiffelturm dafür, dass sie mich ihr Foto crashen ließen!“, schrieb Schwarzenegger auf Instagram, wo er gleich mehrere Fotos postete.
Der 69-jährige gebürtige Österreicher war anlässlich seiner Ehrung als Kommandant der Ehrenlegion Frankreichs durch den Staatschef des Landes, Francois Hollande, in Paris. Der Orden wurde ihm Medienberichten zufolge im Élyseé-Palast für sein Engagement für den Umweltschutz verliehen.
Thank you, President @fhollande, for presenting me with this great distinction — Commander of the order of the Legion of Honor for my environmental work. I'm also thankful for your fantastic effort to make COP21 a success and help lead the world to a clean energy future. I look forward to continuing to work together to follow through and make our goals a reality!
