Uniform-Quizz: Wer ist wer in der Anti-Hitler-Koalition?

* In dieser Publikation werden die Fotos aus den folgenden Quellen genutzt (alle Rechte vorbehalten):
Olga Schirina/Flickr — Soviet Air Force officers Rufina Gasheva (848 night combat missions) and Nataly Meklin (980 night combat missions) decorated as Heroes of the Soviet Union for their service with the famed Night Witches unit during World War II.
Benjamin Thomas/Colours of Yesterday — Australian soldiers mingle with a section of the crowd gathered in Martin Place during the Victory in the Pacific celebrations, Sydney, 15 August 1945.
Doug Banks/Colourising History/Flickr/IWM — SAS — Lieutenant Edward MacDonald in the driver’s seat nearest the camera, North Africa, 18/1/43.
Alle Kommentare
neue Kommentare anzeigen (0)