Das Gerichtsurteil für den 29-jährigen Jeronimo Yanez löste eine Protestwelle in St. Paul aus. Zahlreiche Einwohner versammelten sich, um dagegen zu protestieren, wobei sie skandierten und Plakate hielten. Die Polizei versuchte die Protestler von der Autobahn zu verdrängen, aber sie ist immer noch gesperrt.
Cars turning around, driving the wrong direction on I 94. Police must've blocked traffic earlier pic.twitter.com/00Q74SZgv5— bengarvin (@bengarvin) 17 июня 2017 г.
#PhilandoCastile rally moves to highway. Protesters blocking I-94 at Dale street. pic.twitter.com/1TJPSeAB1l— Amy Forliti (@AmyForliti) 17 июня 2017 г.
MN State Patrol now warning #PhilandoCastile protesters to disperse, leave area and exit ramp. Emotions are high. Police ready to arrest. pic.twitter.com/RUJxmbra56— Doualy Xaykaothao (@DoualyX) 17 июня 2017 г.
Thousands of Minnesotans showing up to march after not guilty verdict in #yaneztrial, #philandocastile pic.twitter.com/I3TQA7J5kt— bengarvin (@bengarvin) 17 июня 2017 г.
Knapp ein Jahr nach den tödlichen Schüssen auf einen Schwarzen im US-Bundesstaat Minnesota ist der angeklagte Polizist freigesprochen worden. Das Gericht befand Jeronimo Yanez in allen Anklagepunkten für nicht schuldig.
Verdict in #yaneztrial brings #philandocastile rally at State Capitol, then protest march in St. Paul. https://t.co/Ou4IGKssm3 pic.twitter.com/zkpxCRYPY5— Star Tribune (@StarTribune) 17 июня 2017 г.
Protest has turned into a march across St. Paul in order to bring the fight to the streets. #PhilandoCastile pic.twitter.com/BvR6zw7JwT— Black News (@BlackNewsOutlet) 17 июня 2017 г.
.@MetroTransitMN is holding Green Line trains in St. Paul due to protest. https://t.co/UJh0ndQN7a pic.twitter.com/EktsOpjxz6— FOX 9 (@MyFOX9) 17 июня 2017 г.
Der 32-jährige Philando Castile war Anfang Juli in einem Auto sitzend in Falcon Heights erschossen worden. Seine Freundin hatte das Geschehen live mit ihrem Smartphone gefilmt. Sein Tod und die tödlichen Schüsse auf den ebenfalls schwarzen Alton Sterling im Bundesstaat Louisiana lösten landesweit Proteste aus.
