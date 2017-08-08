Vier Tote und 100 verschüttete Touristen bei Erdbeben in China

Der Feuerwehr zufolge stürzte ein Hotel, in dem etwa 2.000 Gäste untergebracht waren, zum Teil ein. 500 Touristen konnten gerettet werden. Über das Schicksal der anderen sei noch nichts bekannt.
Das Beben der Stärke 6,5 ereignete sich im Kreis Jiuzhaigou um 15.19 Uhr MESZ. Später gab das Chinesische seismologische Zentrum die Stärke mit 7 an. Im Einsatz sind zahlreiche Rettungskräfte sowie Militär und Polizei.
#Earthquake #Sichuan #China At least 24 people killed and 1 missing Continuous updates at https://t.co/pEscKVUuVh https://t.co/eSXZ0IXcUX pic.twitter.com/W5yV9RQmbL— Earthquake Report (@ShakingEarth) 8 августа 2017 г.
Video: https://t.co/jjzH8z0E5u A 6.5-magnitude #earthquake rattled southwest #China late Tuesday, as footage emerged of evacuations. pic.twitter.com/uYu5ofHsXl— Hong Kong Free Press (@HongKongFP) 8 августа 2017 г.
Reports of earthquake in sichuan, people dead and injured. Details awaited. @htTweets pic.twitter.com/zeAdnyOc4K— sutirtho patranobis (@spatranobis) 8 августа 2017 г.
#BREAKING: 100 killed after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit Jiuzhaigou County in China pic.twitter.com/ezN0Hjm7TH— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) 8 августа 2017 г.
