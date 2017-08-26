Sturmgefahr: Trump ruft Katastrophenzustand für Texas aus

„Auf Wunsch des Gouverneurs von Texas habe ich die Ankündigung von Katastrophen unterzeichnet, somit könnten jegliche Staatshilfen sofort in Anspruch genommen werden“, twitterte Trump am Freitag.
At the request of the Governor of Texas, I have signed the Disaster Proclamation, which unleashes the full force of government help!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 26. August 2017
Harvey war am Abend (Ortszeit) nahe Corpus Christi auf das Festland getroffen. Das Nationale Hurrikan-Zentrum (NHC) stufte den Sturm in die zweithöchste Kategorie 4 ein.
