Sydney: 80 Jahre alte Rolltreppe wird zur Kunstinstallation in S-Bahn – FOTOs & VIDEO

Die Installation unter dem Titel „Interloop“ wiegt mehr als fünf Tonnen und wurde aus Teilen der alten Rolltreppe, die in dieser Station in Betrieb gewesen war, zusammengesetzt.
artist, chris fox has created a mind warping public sculpture in sydney, australia's heritage-listed underground railway station wynardhttps://t.co/G5o5TaRxL6 pic.twitter.com/BlU7Rm31Sd— designboom (@designboom) 9 декабря 2017 г.
Das Kunstwerk entwickelte der Professor für Architektur an der Universität Sydney, Chris Fox. Es soll die Verbindung zwischen dem Neuen und dem Alten symbolisieren.
Chris Fox’s LOOP installation at Wynyard station is a canny and lucid reuse of the recently replaced wooden escalator treads. pic.twitter.com/TaLgVtVzVS— James Tierney (@ViragoHaus) 9 декабря 2017 г.
Recent MFA grad Chris Fox’s ‘Interloop’, a floating sculpture of heritage escalators, has been unveiled this week at Wynyard Station https://t.co/PvTL2DIOLU pic.twitter.com/hW7gLm0m6l— Sydney College of the Arts (@sca_sydney) 6 декабря 2017 г.
Die erste hölzerne Rolltreppe war 1931 in dieser Station eingebaut worden. Später wurde sie durch eine moderne eiserne Rolltreppe ersetzt.
Appreciating the nod to history by @TransportforNSW and creative work by artist #ChrisFox at #Wynyard 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 The wooden escalators were installed in 1932, the same year the Bridge opened. #Interloop pic.twitter.com/pK7vuGXuJ2— Leah Fricke (@LeahMFricke) 5 декабря 2017 г.
80-year-old wooden escalators are repurposed as a sculptural ribbon by artist Chris Fox https://t.co/OlPUjjqKRg pic.twitter.com/hxv49UN7MN— Zed Sindelar (@curiouszed) 6 декабря 2017 г.
