Flugzeug stürzt auf Wohnhaus in USA: Todesopfer – FOTOs & VIDEOs

Laut dem Sender teilte der Pilot kurz nach dem Abflug über das Motorversagen mit und versuchte, zum Flughafen zurückzukehren.
2 dead after small plane crashes into San Diego house, fire officials say https://t.co/SpMqoOwMB3 pic.twitter.com/lzxtPJpcyF— CBS News (@CBSNews) 10 декабря 2017 г.
Es gelang dem Piloten das Flugzeug aufzusetzen, jedoch krachte es dann gegen ein Wohnhaus.
CBS zufolge waren an Bord des Flugzeugs vier Menschen.
#BREAKING #PlaneCrash in #SanDiego with 2 people #Killed & 2 people badly #Injured. #Plane tried to land into a school field, but #Crashed into a #House. @fox5sandiego @FeliciaNews pic.twitter.com/lebz8i8vxG— Chad Graves (@ChadGravesNews) 10 декабря 2017 г.
Thank you @sdfd for your quick response to plane crash / house fire in #Clairemont. #sandiego pic.twitter.com/mAFxaWmKs8— Central Commander 📱 (@DeniseScatena) 10 декабря 2017 г.
