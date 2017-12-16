Einer der reichsten Kanadier und seine Frau tot im Keller aufgefunden

„Wir alle bei Apotex sind durch diese Nachrichten zutiefst schockiert und betrübt“, teilte die Firma auf Twitter mit.
We’ve been informed of the tragic news that Barry and Honey Sherman have unexpectedly passed away. All of us at Apotex are deeply shocked and saddened by this news and our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time.— Apotex (@Apotex) 15. Dezember 2017
Laut dem Portal Canadian Business stand Sherman mit einem Vermögen von 4,7 Milliarden Dollar auf dem 15. Platz im Ranking der reichsten Menschen Kanadas. Er hatte Apotex 1974 gegründet.
