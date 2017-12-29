New York: Tote und Verletzte bei Feuer in Wohnhaus – FOTOs & VIDEOs

Der Brand brach demnach am Abend im zweiten Stock eines Wohnhauses im New Yorker Stadtteil Bronx an der Prospect Avenue nicht weit vom Bronx Zoo aus und breitete sich schnell nach oben aus.
FDNY crews are currently battling a four-alarm fire at a residential building in the Bronx. The FDNY says at least 15 people are being evaluated for injuries. pic.twitter.com/QpBQh5WoLA— Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) December 29, 2017
Laut dem Bürgermeister der Stadt, Bill de Blasio, kamen mindestens zwölf Menschen, darunter auch ein einjähriges Kind, ums Leben. Mindestens 17 Menschen seien verletzt worden.
Tonight in the Bronx we've seen the worst fire tragedy in at least a quarter of a century. It is an unspeakable tragedy, and families have been torn apart. pic.twitter.com/0kCFMzxt79— Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 29, 2017
BREAKING: At least 12 people have died, 4 are critically injured after massive apartment fire in the Bronx, NYC officials say. "This tragedy is without question historic in its magnitude." https://t.co/tePO1cKcYk pic.twitter.com/OtOQc5l9h3— ABC News (@ABC) December 29, 2017
Breaking: Death toll in Bronx fire rises to 12. Multiple people remain in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/kBTRAHc42j— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) December 29, 2017
Etwa 170 Einsatzkräfte sollen gegen die Flammen gekämpft haben. Die Brandursache sei bislang unklar.
BREAKING: NYC Mayor de Blasio says at least 12 people are dead in massive apartment fire in the Bronx. "This will rank as one of the worst losses of life to a fire in many, many years." https://t.co/vCAyse6kD2 pic.twitter.com/Ul5UhMOkni— ABC News (@ABC) December 29, 2017
