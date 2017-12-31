Mehrere Tote bei Protesten im Iran – Medien

Die regierungsfeindlichen Protestaktionen im Iran hätten am Samstag Teheran erreicht. Die Demonstranten protestieren Medienberichten zufolge gegen die gestiegenen Preise für Grundnahrungsmittel und die Arbeitslosigkeit im Land.
The crowds are growing bigger. In Khorramabad (western Iran), protesters chant “We don't want an Islamic republic!" and “Down with the dictator!” #IranProtests #IranianProtests pic.twitter.com/pJ8Mm9Z6d6— Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) December 31, 2017
Scenes from Iran Saturday. What started as protests against economic problems has grown into a rare and stunning public defiance of the government.— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) December 31, 2017
In Tehran, police used tear gas to break up crowds.
📸: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/HVoWNYDH9h
Laut den jüngsten Medienberichten sollen Sicherheitskräfte das Feuer eröffnet haben. Dabei seien zwei Menschen in der Stadt Dorud getötet worden.
BREAKING: A semi-official news agency quotes an official in western Iran as saying two protesters have been killed overnight.— The Associated Press (@AP) December 31, 2017
Here is a video from Dorud showing people carrying away a protester who was shot. A man is heard saying that the protester is dead. Source @hra_news pic.twitter.com/L1dYhXLs9l— Maryam Nayeb Yazdi (@maryamnayebyazd) December 31, 2017
UPDATE — At least two protesters shot by Iranian security forces in the western town of Dorud on the third day of anti-gov't protests: witnesses https://t.co/1OztMnTVbA pic.twitter.com/vplQnRUt6Y— DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) December 30, 2017
