15:31 31 Dezember 2017
    Autobomben-Anschlag in Kabul (Archivbild/Symbolbild)

    Selbstmordanschlag in Afghanistan: Viele Tote bei Explosion auf Trauerfeier - FOTOs

    © REUTERS/ Omar Sobhani TEMPLATE OUT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
    2131

    Ein Selbstmordattentäter hat sich während einer Beerdigungszeremonie in Afghanistan in die Luft gesprengt, wie die Agentur „Pajhwok“ meldet. Mindestens 15 Menschen kamen dabei ums Leben.

    Die Explosion ereignete sich demnach um 14.00 Uhr (Ortszeit) auf dem Friedhof Muqam Khan in Jalalabad. Die Agentur sprach von mindestens zwölf Toten und 14 Verletzten.

    ​​Bei Twitter tauchen Meldungen über mindestens 15 Tote auf. Derzeit gebe es keine weiteren Details.

     

    Explosion, Afghanistan
