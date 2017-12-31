Selbstmordanschlag in Afghanistan: Viele Tote bei Explosion auf Trauerfeier - FOTOs

Die Explosion ereignete sich demnach um 14.00 Uhr (Ortszeit) auf dem Friedhof Muqam Khan in Jalalabad. Die Agentur sprach von mindestens zwölf Toten und 14 Verletzten.
#Afghanistan: 12 killed, 14 injured in Jalalabad blast: By Yousaf zarifi on 31 December 2017 JALALABAD (Pajhwok): At least 12 people were killed and 14 injured as a result of a blast in the funeral prayer of former district chief of Haskamena district… https://t.co/vRxm96FW4I pic.twitter.com/dWELFfYo0W— Pajhwok Afghan News (@pajhwok) December 31, 2017
Suicide attack at the funeral ceremony in Jalalabad city of Nangarhar province.#Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/mzIXxPOIKE— Pajhwok Afghan News (@pajhwok) December 31, 2017
Bei Twitter tauchen Meldungen über mindestens 15 Tote auf. Derzeit gebe es keine weiteren Details.
#JALALABAD — At least 15 people were killed and 14 others wounded in a bomb blast at a funeral ceremony in Jalalabad city of Nangarhar, officials confirmed. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/Jvmi7uors4— TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) December 31, 2017
15 dead, 13 wounded in #Jalalabad bombing: official— 1TVNewsAF (@1TVNewsAF) December 31, 2017
Photo: Social Mediahttps://t.co/tMjGrVYvCv#AFG pic.twitter.com/d64FHeRB2A
