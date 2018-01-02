So nah wie selten: Spektakuläre Strahlung des Supermonds - FOTOS

Der Mond ist am Nachthimmel etwa sieben Prozent größer als sonst erschienen. Er war auch heller als in anderen Nächten. Die Entfernung zwischen dem Mond und unserem Planeten ist nicht immer dieselbe. Das erklärt sich dadurch, dass die Umlaufbahn des Mondes elliptisch ist.
Laut Medien war der natürliche Erdsatellit diesmal „nur“ 356.567 Kilometer von der Erde entfernt. Im Jahr 2018 kann man noch weitere 12 satte Vollmonde am Himmel beobachten. Doch näher und größer als in der vergangenen Nacht wird der Vollmond erst im Jahr 2034 sein.
JANUARY 31ST IS ABOUT TO BE THE COOLEST LUNAR EVENT OF 2018— Jack Mulligan (@J4CKMULL) 1 января 2018 г.
NOT ONLY IS IT A SUPERMOON, BUT IT’S ALSO THE SECOND FULL MOON IN JANUARY, MAKING IT A BLUE MOON
A N D
THERE’S A TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE
The supermoon is here! Be sure to bundle up then lead your “pack” outside to view the #WolfMoon 🐺, the most super of the three supermoons this winter! pic.twitter.com/Pjddyd4Flu— NASA (@NASA) 2 января 2018 г.
