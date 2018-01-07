„In Gefahr“: Diese Tierarten sind vom Aussterben bedroht – FOTOs

So zeigt Flach den Philippinenadler, der eine stolze Flügelspanne von zwei Metern besitzt und nur auf den philippinischen Inseln lebt. Der Philippinenadler steht auf der Roten Liste der International Union for Conversation of nature (IUCN).
The Philippine Eagle has the largest wing span of any eagle at 2 metres, and is only found on the Philippine islands where it is the national bird. @IUCNRedList: Critically Endangered @IUCN @PhilEagleFdn #saveourspecies #stopextinction #wildlifeconservation pic.twitter.com/KLgrrtYpC2— Tim Flach (@TimFlach) 4 января 2018 г.
Auf diesem Foto ist die Saiga zu sehen — eine in den eurasischen Steppen verbreitete Huftierart, die relativ unbekannt ist und vor allem durch ihre rüsselartige Nase auffällt. Die Saiga steht ebenso auf der Roten Liste der International Union for Conversation of nature (IUCN).
The Saiga Antelope is relatively unknown and would look right at home in the #Cantina from @starwars! They are in fact found on the Eurasian Steppe and sadly listed as Critically Endangered on the @IUCNRedList #TheLastJedi #WildlifeConservation @SaigaCA #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/ITY7GZ4mll— Tim Flach (@TimFlach) 13 декабря 2017 г.
Der Schneeleopard ist eine der am meisten gefährdeten Großkatzen. In der wilden Natur leben heute etwa 4.000-7.000 Exemplare.
#SnowLeopard is one of the most endangered big cats, its mountain territories shrinking due to farming & climate change with an average of 4 killed every week since 08. Around 4 to 7,000 remain in the wild — #IUCNRedList: Endangered #InternationalMountainDay #MountainDay @IUCN pic.twitter.com/LWdLCfGktw— Tim Flach (@TimFlach) 11 декабря 2017 г.
Dieses Foto zeigt ein Flusspferd (auch Nilpferd, Großflusspferd oder Hippopotamus genannt), das in Gewässernähe im mittleren und südlichen Afrika lebt. Es zählt nach den Elefanten zu den schwersten landbewohnenden Säugetieren. Mit einem Gesamtbestand von rund 125.000 bis 150.000 Tieren und einem erwarteten weiteren Rückgang der Population ist die Art auch gefährdet.
Common Hippopotamus | #IUCNRedList: Vulnerable | Eradicating the ivory trade will be a tall challenge. Hippo teeth are highly sought after but until the law is enforced on the ground, Hippo fortunes will continue to founder. #Conservation #Environment #Endangered pic.twitter.com/5G5yvAgcc7— Tim Flach (@TimFlach) 30 ноября 2017 г.
Seinen nächsten Bildband wolle der Fotograf den Vögeln widmen. Im Rahmen seines neuen Projekts hat er schon das erste Foto veröffentlicht, auf dem ein Bartkauz zu sehen ist:
On #NationalBirdDay here's a sneak peek at the first image of my proposed bird book. Over the next 2 years I'll be photographing everything from Chickens to Eagles! Abe is a Great Grey Owl, part of the @LondonFalconry team. Any suggestions of 'must have' birds for this book? pic.twitter.com/R9bIH0o2ru— Tim Flach (@TimFlach) 5 января 2018 г.
„In den nächsten zwei Jahren werde ich alles von Hennen bis hin zum Adler fotografieren! Das ist ein Bartkauz, der zum Team der Londoner Falknerei gehört“, schreibt Flach in der Unterschrift zum Foto.
Alle Kommentare
neue Kommentare anzeigen (0)