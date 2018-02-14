Registrierung
15:48 14 Februar 2018
SNA Radio
    Suche
    NSA-Zentrale

    USA: Schießerei nahe NSA-Zentrale in Maryland – drei Verletzte FOTOs + VIDEOs

    © AFP 2018/ SAUL LOEB
    Panorama
    Zum Kurzlink
    1250

    Eine Schießerei hat am Mittwoch nahe der Zentrale des US-amerikanischen Geheimdienstes NSA im Bundesstaat Maryland stattgefunden. Einem Bericht des Portals ABC News zufolge wurden mindestens drei Menschen bei dem Vorfall verletzt.

    Ein Mensch sei zurzeit in Gewahrsam. Eine Ermittlung sei eingeleitet worden.

    ​Wie ein NSA-Sprecher gegenüber dem Sender NBC TV sagte, ist die Lage momentan unter Kontrolle.

    Das FBI hat eigenen Angaben nach ein Team zum Tatort geschickt.

    ​Wie es aus dem Weißen Haus hieß, wurde Präsident Donald Trump bereits über den Vorfall informiert.

    Das Gebiet rund um das NSA-Gebäude wurde Medienberichten zufolge abgesperrt.

     

    Zum Thema:

    Schießerei bei Karneval in Venezuela – Tote und Verletzte
    Schießerei in Italien - vier Migranten verletzt - FOTOs und VIDEO
    Schießerei in Nachtklub in Brasilien: Todesopfer
    Schießerei in Amsterdam: Ein Toter und mehrere Verletzte
    Tags:
    Schießerei, NSA, FBI, Maryland, USA
    GemeinschaftsstandardsDiskussion
    via Facebook kommentierenvia Sputnik kommentieren

    Nachrichten

    Alle Nachrichten
    Alle Nachrichten

    EMPFEHLUNGEN

    Multimedia

    Die Figur des Noch-Vorsitzenden der SPD, Martin Schulz, auf einem Karnevalswagen in Mainz.
    Schulz dreht sich selbst durch Fleischwolf: Gnadenlose Spöttelei am Rosenmontag
    IS-Theater
    „Masken fallen lassen“: Erdogan fordert von USA Ende des „IS-Theaters“
    Zarenrussland in Farbe
    Das Zarenrussland in Farbe
    Registrieren
    captcha
    Log inDatenschutzrichtlinien
    Indem Sie auf 'Registrieren' klicken, stimmen Sie der Verarbeitung Ihrer persönlichen Daten zu und erklären sich mit unseren Datenschutzrichtlinien einverstanden.
    Passwort-Wiederherstellung
    captcha
    Log inDatenschutzrichtlinien
    Registrierung
    Haben Sie einen Account bei de.sputniknews.com?
    JaNein
    Registrierung
    avatar

    Hallo, !

    Ich habe noch keinen Account bei de.sputniknews.com
    RegistrierenPasswort vergessen?Datenschutzrichtlinien
    Registrierung
    avatar

    Hallo, !

    Log in
    Ich habe einen Account bei de.sputniknews.com
    Account löschen
    Sind Sie sicher, dass Sie ihren Account bei de.sputniknews.com löschen möchten?
    JaNein
    Ihr Account wurde gelöscht! Sie können ihren Account innerhalb von 30 Tagen wiederherstellen, folgen Sie dem Link, der Ihnen in der E-Mail an die von Ihnen bei der Registrierung angegebene E-Mail-Adresse zugeschicht wurde.
    Schließen
    Gemeinschaftsstandards

    Mit der Registrierung und Autorisierung des Users auf den Sputnik-Webseiten durch das Benutzerkonto oder die Benutzerkonten in den sozialen Netzwerken wird das Einverständnis mit diesen Regeln erklärt.

    Der User verpflichtet sich, nicht gegen die geltende Gesetzgebung der Russischen Föderation und\oder die internationale Gesetzgebung sowie die Gesetzgebung ausländischer Staaten mit seinen Handlungen zu verstoßen.

    Der User verpflichtet sich, sich gegenüber anderen Diskussionsteilnehmern, Lesern und Personen, die in den Nachrichteninhalten genannt werden, respektvoll zu äußern.

    Die Administration ist berechtigt, die Kommentare in anderen Sprachen zu löschen, mit der der größte Teil der Inhalte verfasst wird.

    Auf allen Sprachversionen der Webseite sputniknews.com können die vom User hinterlassenen Kommentare editiert werden.

         

    Der Kommentar eines Users wird gelöscht, wenn:

    • er nicht dem Thema der zu kommentierenden Mitteilung entspricht;
    • er Hass, Diskriminierung nach den Rassen-, ethnischen, sexuellen, religiösen, sozialen Merkmalen propagiert, die Rechte von Minderheiten verletzt;
    • er die Rechte von Minderjährigen verletzt, ihnen Schaden in einer beliebigen Form zufügt, darunter moralischen;
    • er Ideen extremistischen und terroristischen Charakters enthält, zur gewaltsamen Änderung der Verfassungsordnung der Russischen Föderation aufruft;
    • er Beleidigungen, Drohungen an andere User, konkrete Personen oder Organisationen enthält, die Ehre und Würde verleumdet oder ihren geschäftlichen Ruf untergräbt;
    • er Beleidigungen oder Mitteilungen enthält, die Nichtachtung gegenüber Sputnik ausdrücken;
    • er die Unantastbarkeit des Privatlebens verletzt, persönliche Daten von dritten Personen ohne ihre Einwilligung verbreitet, das Briefgeheimnis verletzt;
    • er die Beschreibung oder Links zu Szenen mit Gewalt, der Misshandlung von Tieren enthält;
    • er Informationen über Möglichkeiten zum Begehen von Selbstmord enthält, zum Selbstmord auffordert;
    • er kommerzielle Ziele verfolgt, unsachgemäße Werbung, ungesetzliche politische Werbung oder Links zu anderen Netzressourcen enthält, die solche Informationen enthalten;
    • er für Waren oder Dienstleistungen Dritter wirbt, ohne eine entsprechende Genehmigung zu haben;
    • er nicht vertretbare Inhalte, Kraftausdrücke und ihre Ableitungen sowie Andeutungen auf den Gebrauch von lexikalischen Einheiten, die unter diese Bestimmung fallen, enthält;
    • er Spams enthält, für die Spamverbreitung, Services des Massenversandes von Mitteilungen und für Portale für Verdienen im Internet wirbt;
    • er für den Konsum von Rauschmitteln/ Psychopharmaka wirbt, Informationen zu deren Herstellung und Konsum enthält;
    • er Links zu Viren und Schaden verursachender Software enthält;
    • er Beteiligter einer Aktion ist, bei der eine große Menge von Kommentaren mit identischem oder ähnlichem Inhalt eingehen („Flashmob“);
    • der Verfasser zu oft zu viele inhaltsarme Mitteilungen schreibt, oder der Sinn eines Textes zu schwierig oder unmöglich zu verstehen ist (“Flood”);
    • der Verfasser die Netzetikette verletzt, indem Formen eines aggressiven, höhnischen und beleidigenden Verhaltens zum Ausdruck kommen („Trollen“);
    • der Verfasser Nichtachtung der Sprache zeigt, zum Beispiel, wenn der Text ganz oder hauptsächlich mit Großbuchstaben geschrieben oder nicht in Sätze gegliedert wurde.

    Die Administration ist berechtigt, ohne vorherige Benachrichtigung des Users, ihm den Zugang auf die Seite zu verweigern oder im Falle des Verstoßes gegen die Kommentarregeln für die User oder bei der Entdeckung von Anzeichen eines solchen Verstoßes des Users sein Benutzerkonto zu löschen.

    Der User kann die Wiederherstellung des Benutzerkontos/der Freigabe des Zuganges einleiten, wenn er eine E-Mail an die E-Mail-Adresse moderator.de@sputniknews.com schreibt.

    In der E-Mail sollten angegeben werden:

    • das Thema – die Wiederherstellung des Benutzerkontos/der Freigabe des Zuganges
    • Login des Users
    • Erklärung der Gründe der Handlungen, die ein Verstoß gegen die oben angeführten Regeln waren und die Blockierung verursachten.
         

    Wenn die Moderatoren die Wiederherstellung des Benutzerkontos/die Freigabe des Zuganges für möglich halten, wird dies getan.

         

    Im Falle der erneuten Regelverletzung und Blockierung kann der Zugang des Users nicht wieder hergestellt werden, die Blockierung ist in diesem Fall endgültig.

    Um sich mit dem Moderatorenteam in Verbindung zu setzen, verwenden Sie die E-Mail-Adresse moderator.de@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegistrierenPasswort vergessen?Datenschutzrichtlinien
    Ok