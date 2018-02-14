USA: Schießerei nahe NSA-Zentrale in Maryland – drei Verletzte FOTOs + VIDEOs

Ein Mensch sei zurzeit in Gewahrsam. Eine Ermittlung sei eingeleitet worden.
Shooting reported @ NSA 32 is blocked each way east of 295 #MDtraffic #SkyTrak7 #GMW pic.twitter.com/UOWyCmEbF2— Julie Wright (@thejuliewright) 14. Februar 2018
Wie ein NSA-Sprecher gegenüber dem Sender NBC TV sagte, ist die Lage momentan unter Kontrolle.
LATEST: 3 reportedly injured, suspect in custody after reported shooting outside #NSA complex in Maryland; Can see bullet holes in windshield of van crashed outside agency #LiveDesk pic.twitter.com/agrPtxClWd— Dan Snyder (@DanSnyderFOX25) 14. Februar 2018
Das FBI hat eigenen Angaben nach ein Team zum Tatort geschickt.
#BREAKING: Reports of possible shooting near NSA building at Fort Meade in Maryland. https://t.co/cIPrZ0s37h pic.twitter.com/LyFOd5OOLk— FOX 46 Charlotte (@FOX46News) 14. Februar 2018
Wie es aus dem Weißen Haus hieß, wurde Präsident Donald Trump bereits über den Vorfall informiert.
BREAKING — We are following the scene outside of the National Security Agency in Fort Meade, Maryland. Man is in custody after reported shooting. Scene shows crashed SUV with airbags deployed and multiple bullet holes in front windshield.— Kelly Anne Beile🐬 (@KellyAnneKFOX14) 14. Februar 2018
(Pic courtesy of CNN) pic.twitter.com/CwFa3V3U6U
Das Gebiet rund um das NSA-Gebäude wurde Medienberichten zufolge abgesperrt.
There is breaking news of a shooting outside the NSA headquarters in Fort Meade, Maryland. There appears to be an SUV with bullet holes in the windshield parked near the entrance to the NSA. Details are still developing. pic.twitter.com/ArLelbWfZ8— CBS News (@CBSNews) 14. Februar 2018
