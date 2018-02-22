oneless: Amerikaner zersägen ihre Waffen – Reaktionen auf den Amoklauf in Florida

So sah das AR-15-Sturmgewehr danach aus:irgendein Gewehr, sondern ein Gewehr des Typs, den der Amokläufer an der Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland eingesetzt hatte. Das Video hat bereits über 24 Millionen Klicks auf Facebook gesammelt und hat viele Waffenbesitzer dazu bewegt, seinem Beispiel zu folgen.
Hier einige Abbildungen von Waffen, die von ihren Besitzern zerstört wurden:
#oneless I agree with Mr. Pappalardo. I, too, enjoy owning guns, and am a legal gun owner, but I also could not live with myself if my weapon was used to injure or kill an innocent. This is my ex-boomstick after I had at it with a grinder saw. pic.twitter.com/5PY8YjPiqu— Deb Lentz (@Momin8tr) February 20, 2018
#oneless broke my ar-15 pic.twitter.com/xlbcvnZ5qI— god (@DankSlowbro) February 20, 2018
Today I decided to chop my AR-15 in half in solidarity with Scott Pappalardo#oneless pic.twitter.com/EYPFehGAGU— CJ (@seejaylolol) February 21, 2018
Signed up to Twitter just to show everyone my destroyed guns.#oneless #onelessgun pic.twitter.com/iPhu2E9TFv— Wyatt Shackleford (@itaintmesaigon) February 21, 2018
#oneless— Robert Johnson (@RobertJ37321891) February 21, 2018
Just destroyed my AR 15, chambered in.357
All of my guns are now destroyed. No more shootings pic.twitter.com/oTiaVXL75C
I'm doing my part, how about you?#oneless #onelessgun pic.twitter.com/Jsn2vY1Dsk— Wyatt Shackleford (@itaintmesaigon) February 21, 2018
#oneless today I gave up the only gun I owned. Got it because I was living in a bad neighborhood, but in light of recent events, and since I no longer live there, I feel as though I no longer need it. So I have destroyed it and will be discarding it in the morning. pic.twitter.com/iOeZaL2iCc— Trippy (@TrippyMcGuire56) February 21, 2018
I've had enough of gun violence in America so today I destroyed this nazi machinegun so it can never perpetrate evil and slaughter innocents ever again. #Oneless #OneLessGun pic.twitter.com/eEQq2RsYmL— Paul Nehlen🤔 🇩🇪🇬🇧 (@DoubleThinker84) February 21, 2018
#oneless broke another pic.twitter.com/zuAXRpluMV— god (@DankSlowbro) February 20, 2018
I’ve decided to destroy my AR-15. It’s not needed for defence by a regular Joe like me. I call on all my fellow gun owners to join me. #oneless pic.twitter.com/KZRSEkYznw— Paul (@Paul_Polderman) February 20, 2018
#OneLessGun to wreak havoc on our peaceful streets. #OneLess pic.twitter.com/gLz6I2bOc8— Seras-chan (@BigTiddiePolice) February 22, 2018
NO ONE NEEDS TO OWN A GUN, THAT'S WHAT POLICE ARE FOR #oneless pic.twitter.com/xh4UpheUyU— MISTER RESISTER (@_mothball_) February 21, 2018
In the USA, a gun is made every 3 seconds. With #OneLess, we can outnumber the guns! I just destroyed my A-10 "Warthog" so that it will never be one of the 40% of guns that are used in a gunmurder! pic.twitter.com/jmB4cPAXwt— Ryan MitChell (@Dalekmun2010) February 21, 2018
i was always worried that grand dad's machine gun would be used to kill someone. Worry no more! #oneless pic.twitter.com/9w1DWtp51w— All-Natural Blake (@KaliYuga1984) February 21, 2018
