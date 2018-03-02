Schüsse an US-Uni gefallen - Berichte über Opfer, Täter flüchtig

Laut Sicherheitsbehörden ist ein dunkelhäutiger Verdächtiger auf der Flucht und gilt als bewaffnet und gefährlich. Er soll 19 Jahre alt sein.
Die Polizei hat zwei Todesopfer inzwischen bestätigt. Bei ihnen handle es sich allerdings nicht um Studenten.
There have been reports of shots fired on the fourth floor of Campbell Hall. @cmupd urges students to stay clear of the area. pic.twitter.com/Suur3163zQ— CM Life (@CMLIFE) 2 марта 2018 г.
There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter. If you see something suspicious, call 911.— Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) 2 марта 2018 г.
Policía investiga un posible tiroteo en la Central Michigan University. Noticia en desarrollo. https://t.co/Q4mRRlJYQd— Class 98.7FM (@Class987FM) 2 марта 2018 г.
Erst vor Kurzem hat es eine Schießerei an einer Schule im US-Bundesstaat Florida gegeben. Dabei kamen 17 Menschen ums Leben. Die Diskussion um das US-Waffengesetz ist seitdem neu entflammt.
