Explosion erschüttert Nordost-London – Polizei

Die Feuerwehr sei bereits vor Ort. Angaben zu Verletzten oder Toten machte die Polizei bislang nicht.
Der Vorfall werde vorerst nicht als Terrorakt eingestuft.
Emergency services are currently dealing with an explosion at a shop in #HaroldHill.— Time 107.5 (@Time1075_fm) 4 марта 2018 г.
They were called shortly before 1.30pm to a premises in Farnham Road.
There are no confirmed injuries as yet and police are unable to confirm the cause of the explosion at this time. pic.twitter.com/kQtkUR7n8G
The first video has emerged from the scene of the explosion in #HaroldHill.— Time 107.5 (@Time1075_fm) 4 марта 2018 г.
Police have confirmed that the incident isn't being treated as terror related.
No one was injured in the blast, with the cause under investigation.
(VIDEO: Stephanie Sinkins) pic.twitter.com/P0YrVEYU6e
