76 Jahre altes Geheimnis: Wrackteile von US-Flugzeugträger entdeckt – VIDEO

In dem Video sind Wrackteile des Schiffes zu sehen. Diese wurden demnach von einer vom Milliardär Paul Allen initiierten Expedition 76 Jahre nach der Versenkung des Schiffes entdeckt.
Wreckage of WWII aircraft carrier USS Lexington has been found in the Coral Sea — off the coast of Australia https://t.co/nVShyK0IHK pic.twitter.com/1j4Ezhg18k— AFP news agency (@AFP) March 6, 2018
Der Flugzeugträger „USS Lexington“ war 1925 vom Stapel gelaufen und 1927 in Dienst gestellt worden.
First pictures of USS Lexington’s aircraft photographed by Paul Allen Expeditions.#WWII #WW2 #aviation #avgeek #history #military pic.twitter.com/ZHVF2dDqZb— Pacific Victory WWII (@RAAFvictoryroll) March 6, 2018
