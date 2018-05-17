Gesund, frei und völlig nackt: Bloggerin erzählt über ihr Leben im Dschungel – FOTOs

Leanne Ratcliffe aus der australischen Stadt Brisbane ist im Internet unter dem Nicknamen Freelee the Banana Girl bekannt, da ihre Diät beinahe ausschließlich tropisches Obst beinhaltet. Sie wolle in Harmonie mit der Natur leben. Darum zog sie mit ihrem Freund Robin in ein kleines Holzhaus in dem ecuadorianischen Dschungel, wo das Liebespaar seit Anfang 2018 haust, schreibt „The Daily Dot“.

Sie versuchen, eine maximal naturgemäße, fast urzeitliche Lebensweise zu führen: sie essen nur pflanzliche Nahrung, verschmutzen die Natur nicht und tragen meistens keine Kleidung.

Das war aber nicht immer so. Früher arbeitete Leanne bei McDonald’s, wo sie auch aß. Zudem nahm sie Drogen, trank Alkohol und litt an Anorexie sowie Bulimie.

Mit der Zeit begann Leanne sich um ihre Gesundheit zu kümmern. Sie verzichtete auf Drogen, Alkohol und sogar auf Kaffee und verstand daraufhin, dass sie vegan leben wollte.

Leanne startete Blogs auf Instagram und YouTube, in denen sie über gesunde Ernährung schrieb. Im tropischen Wald, wo Leanne jetzt lebt, finden die meisten Erfindungen der menschlichen Zivilisation keinen Platz. Die einzigen Ausnahmen sind ein Computer und das Internet, damit sie ihren Followers von ihm Leben erzählen kann.

Die Bloggerin gibt an, sich ohne Kleidung nicht nur freier zu fühlen, sondern damit auch den Followers hilft, den weiblichen Körper anders wahrzunehmen. Denn Nacktheit würde in der modernen Kultur normalerweise mit Sexualität assoziiert.