Gesund, frei und völlig nackt: Bloggerin erzählt über ihr Leben im Dschungel – FOTOs

Leanne Ratcliffe aus der australischen Stadt Brisbane ist im Internet unter dem Nicknamen Freelee the Banana Girl bekannt, da ihre Diät beinahe ausschließlich tropisches Obst beinhaltet. Sie wolle in Harmonie mit der Natur leben. Darum zog sie mit ihrem Freund Robin in ein kleines Holzhaus in dem ecuadorianischen Dschungel, wo das Liebespaar seit Anfang 2018 haust, schreibt „The Daily Dot“.
Sie versuchen, eine maximal naturgemäße, fast urzeitliche Lebensweise zu führen: sie essen nur pflanzliche Nahrung, verschmutzen die Natur nicht und tragen meistens keine Kleidung.
Mit der Zeit begann Leanne sich um ihre Gesundheit zu kümmern. Sie verzichtete auf Drogen, Alkohol und sogar auf Kaffee und verstand daraufhin, dass sie vegan leben wollte.
Leanne startete Blogs auf Instagram und YouTube, in denen sie über gesunde Ernährung schrieb. Im tropischen Wald, wo Leanne jetzt lebt, finden die meisten Erfindungen der menschlichen Zivilisation keinen Platz. Die einzigen Ausnahmen sind ein Computer und das Internet, damit sie ihren Followers von ihm Leben erzählen kann.
Die Bloggerin gibt an, sich ohne Kleidung nicht nur freier zu fühlen, sondern damit auch den Followers hilft, den weiblichen Körper anders wahrzunehmen. Denn Nacktheit würde in der modernen Kultur normalerweise mit Sexualität assoziiert.
Am I going to be nude in every shot now? Yes, nude in the jungle. Free of clothes, labels, shoes, makeup, shaving. It just feels right. Does that mean I'm going to walk around naked with friends or join a nudist colony? Probably not, but it does mean this page will be one where I celebrate my birth-day body in my natural surroundings. Unfortunately female nudity in our modern culture has been oversexualised to the point that we can't even show a damn nipple! Ugh. This stigma is obviously not healthy and breeds embarrassment, shame and disatissfaction with our female bodies. I love how comfortable and confident tribeswomen around the world are with their nude bodies. Not a second thought is given to their saggy breasts. If my body offends you then this isn't the page for you. #gofreeyourself PS — New video up showing my lifestyle for a week, link in bio
