Tödliche Natur in Guatemala: Opferzahl nach Vulkanausbruch steigt weiter an

Mindestens 69 Menschen sind demnach im Zuge des Vulkanausbruchs in Guatemala gestorben. Bisher konnten erst 17 von ihnen identifiziert werden.
Guatemala volcano death toll up to 69, expected to rise (from @AP) Por @lanegrisgt https://t.co/RrlL4I2aHE— E. Eduardo Castillo (@EECastilloAP) 5 июня 2018 г.
Guatemalan authorities have declared three days of national mourning that will begin on Monday.— Corelion, LLC (@corelionnews) 4 июня 2018 г.
The number of deaths in the eruption of the volcano has increased to 62 people. https://t.co/VUVFyCoIFp#corelionnews #news #new #guatemala #volcano #volcandefuego #fuegovolcano pic.twitter.com/CoF7XBMdiF
been on the phone all morning with my family members in Guatemala…. my heart is hurting so badly.. I grew up driving past the volcano all the time… I’m speechless pic.twitter.com/e0QcnJeeYc— CARNAGE (@djcarnage) 4 июня 2018 г.
Prayers up for Guatemala 🇬🇹🙏🏾😥— 👑 DaddyMo PhD CEng 👑 (@officialdaddymo) 4 июня 2018 г.
Volcano 🌋 pic.twitter.com/QKwSsu812u
