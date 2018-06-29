Großeinsatz in London: Hochhaus steht in Flammen - VIDEOs und FOTOs

Beim Großeinsatz der Feuerwehr sind laut "Focus" acht Löschfahrzeuge und fast 60 Feuerwehrleute eingesetzt worden.
Zu den Ursachen des Feuerausbruches konnte die Londoner Feuerwehr zunächst keine Angaben machen.
There is a Tower Block in Mile End, London on fire. Fire fighters are attending to it. Pray that everyone is getting out safe. pic.twitter.com/ZN1lHI3KTN— Muhbeen Hussain (@MuhbeenH) 29. Juni 2018
Fire in East London. pic.twitter.com/AVY464aHSq— Huz (@hussainartt) 29. Juni 2018
Looks like another Tower Block fire in London pic.twitter.com/F0COlBpsS2— Daniel Lyons (@DanielLyons90) 29. Juni 2018
East London fire breaks out on 12th floor in Mile End tower block https://t.co/MrFfBImWMy pic.twitter.com/gnP6bbH6Zu— jimmy alto (@jimmyalto) 29. Juni 2018
Mittlerweile soll die Lage größtenteils wieder unter Kontrolle sein. Nach Augenzeugenberichten seien die Flammen gelöscht worden.
Verletzte habe es nicht gegeben.
Aftermath of tower block Grafton House fire in east London #TowerHamlets All evacuated safely according to police on site. Fire brigade investigating cause #BREAKING fortunately not another #grenfell pic.twitter.com/GIAqXMqS4j— Rebecca Lovell (@LovellRebecca) 29. Juni 2018
Thankfully the fire looks like it has been taken out. Now praying everyone is safe.— Muhbeen Hussain (@MuhbeenH) 29. Juni 2018
The UK, London and the poor were not ready for another Grenfell. Luckily, this tower block probably didn’t have the Grenfell style gladding. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/3o74SHaUgJ
Alle Kommentare
neue Kommentare anzeigen (0)