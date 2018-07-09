Reizende Blondine überfliegt Vulkane und wird zu Instagram-Star - FOTOs

Die reizende junge Frau ist in Flugzeuge verliebt – seit dem ersten Mal, als sie als Teenager das Summen eines Motors gehört hatte. Das Fliegen lernte sie schon im Alter von 16 Jahren.

Sie glaubt, die Gene ihres Vaters geerbt zu haben, der auch von Technik besessen sei. Motoren, Autos und natürlich Flugzeuge hätten sie immer fasziniert.

Aimee postet die atemberaubenden Bilder aus dem Cockpit in ihrem Instagram-Account. Diese haben ihr bereits mehr als 21.000 Abonnenten aus aller Welt gebracht.

Ihr wichtigstes Ziel sei es, junge Menschen zu einer Pilotenkarriere zu inspirieren, unabhängig vom Geschlecht. Man brauche auch kein Genie zu sein, um ein Flugzeug zu steuern.

„Es gibt zahlreiche veraltete Ansichten, dass man ein Genie in Mathe oder Physik sein muss, um Pilot zu werden, was gar nicht stimmt“, zitiert „Daily Mail“ Burn. Die junge Pilotin will auch, dass mehr Frauen diesen Beruf erwählen.