Reizende Blondine überfliegt Vulkane und wird zu Instagram-Star - FOTOs

Die reizende junge Frau ist in Flugzeuge verliebt – seit dem ersten Mal, als sie als Teenager das Summen eines Motors gehört hatte. Das Fliegen lernte sie schon im Alter von 16 Jahren.
I got to show @charlesshrimpton and his friends a bit of Tongariro… he got to show me how amazing and different heli flying is compared to fixed wing. Good trade right? Even though I fly around this area every week, doing it in a heli was totally different experience. Can get way closer to the terrain and you don't even feel like your inside an aircraft with how large these windscreens are. Ahhh, I want one.
Sie glaubt, die Gene ihres Vaters geerbt zu haben, der auch von Technik besessen sei. Motoren, Autos und natürlich Flugzeuge hätten sie immer fasziniert.
Yesterdays tranquility Can't say the same for todays views Thanks for all your kind responses to the flying vid I'll be sure to create some new/similar content. DM me if theres anything specific you'd like to see!
Aimee postet die atemberaubenden Bilder aus dem Cockpit in ihrem Instagram-Account. Diese haben ihr bereits mehr als 21.000 Abonnenten aus aller Welt gebracht.
Ihr wichtigstes Ziel sei es, junge Menschen zu einer Pilotenkarriere zu inspirieren, unabhängig vom Geschlecht. Man brauche auch kein Genie zu sein, um ein Flugzeug zu steuern.
Crater Lake Mount Ruapehu The tallest and most active volcano in the North Island and I get to fly this close to its crater…? Yes. Waiting for bad weather to pass so we can have more views like this.
„Es gibt zahlreiche veraltete Ansichten, dass man ein Genie in Mathe oder Physik sein muss, um Pilot zu werden, was gar nicht stimmt“, zitiert „Daily Mail“ Burn. Die junge Pilotin will auch, dass mehr Frauen diesen Beruf erwählen.
So good to be back in an aircraft after what felt like forever (3 weeks). Got to test out my new sunnies from @flyingeyesworld as well. I actually never wear sunglasses flying because their always too big between my headset and my head and ruin the ANR plus just feel uncomfortable. You guys all wanted to know how the sunglasses were while flying and can honestly say they were great! Didn't ruin the ANR and couldn't even feel they were there:) Bring on the next two weeks of flying everyday!
