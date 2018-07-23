Zahlreiche Verletzte bei Schießerei in Toronto - FOTOs & VIDEO

Die Schüsse fielen demnach am späten Sonntagabend (Ortszeit) auf einer belebten Straße im Stadtteil Greektown. Dabei wurden mindestens neun Menschen verletzt, darunter ein kleines Mädchen. Sie wurden in ein Krankenhaus gebracht.
9 victims shot. Conditions of victims not known yet A young girl is one of the 9 victims. 9 victims does not include the shooter who is dead #GO1341286 ^sm— Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) 23 июля 2018 г.
Die Polizei wurde über den Vorfall um 22 Uhr am Sonntag (Ortszeit, 4 Uhr Montagmorgen MESZ) informiert.
Die genauen Hintergründe waren zunächst unklar. Die Polizei hat inzwischen den Tod des Schützen bestätigt.
#Shooting in #downtown #Toronto, #Ontario, #Canada on the #Danforth near #Logan Over 20 #gunshots heard #Shooter is #dead, 9 people #wounded, awaiting #news from #police #TOpoli asking for #witness statements, recent #gang #violence, #VanAttack+#threat of #terrorism #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/Sh9rw9N9bD— Bob Griffiths (@danbob59) 23 июля 2018 г.
My evening was nice until I heard shooting right out of my place on the danforth. So scary!! The gun violence in Toronto is crazy. pic.twitter.com/eNHLlUlp6r— n💫 (@nsxoxoii) 23 июля 2018 г.
DEVELOPING: Around 10 victims were reportedly shot in Greektown on Sunday night. One of them is possibly a minor, according to officials. https://t.co/zRRs9y97zG pic.twitter.com/mFNDYX3krn — @globalnews— Shawn McKenzie 🇺🇸 (@SMcK17) 23 июля 2018 г.
