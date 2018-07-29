„Meer der Sterne“ auf Malediven fasziniert Urlauber – FOTOs

Die neonfarbenen „Sterne“ im Meer sind biolumineszentes Phytoplankton. Diese Einzellerarten leuchten, wenn bei einer Bewegung im Wasser ein elektrischer Impuls entsteht.
>>Andere Sputnik-Artikel: China: Ein Strand färbt sich blutrot – aber warum? – FOTOs
MALDIVES’ SEA OF STARS Get ready to be amazed by the surreal glowing blue waters — caused by a natural chemical reaction knows as bioluminescence where microorganisms in the water are disturbed by oxygen. The result is a glittering and sparkling sea water, known as the sea of stars. As the waves crash on the beach, the water glows in the dark and acts like a mirror that reflects the sparkling stars above. #stars #stars_hdr #hdrphotography #sea #seaofstars #maldives #amazing #amazingview #glowinthedark #glowing #ocean #travelmaldives #maldivestrip #maldivesphotography #discovermaldives #seaview #night #beautifull #wonder #wonderful_places #traveldna #travellife #travelblogger #traveling #travelphotography #travelphotographer #life #terra #amazingworld
Das Glimmen der Einzeller ist während der Fortpflanzung besonders ausgeprägt. Manche Arten des biolumineszenten Phytoplanktons produzieren Toxine, die für Menschen und Tiere gefährlich sein können. Wenn es zu viele „Sterne“ im Meer gibt, sollten sie lieber vom Strand aus bewundert werden.
>>Andere Sputnik-Artikel: Nordische Schönheit: Instagram nennt beliebtestes Land – FOTOs
Vaadhoo Islands, Male, Maldives 🇲🇻🇲🇻 @instagram @camera_mx_photography @dslrofficial @dslr_community @dslr_hub_ @natgeo @natgeotravel @natgeochannel @natgeowild @natgeoasia @natgeocreative @natgeoadventure @natgeoyourshot @natgeoexpeditions #post #photogrid #postoftheday #photogenic #peaceofmind #photography #photolove #photos #pictures #photo #peaceful #postaday #photoart #photograph #positivevibes #pictureperfect #camera❤️ #camera📷 #cameraready #dslr_official #dslrphotography❤️📷 #natgeo #natgeoyourshot #nature #maldives #maldivesislands #seaofstars
Plancton El fenómeno se produce gracias a una reacción química natural que se da cuando, al bajar la marea, el plancton procedente del agua se acumula en la orilla y entra en contacto con el oxígeno del aire!! Maravilla natural 🇲🇻 #asiatrip #sudesteasiatico2018 #instaphotography #beach #maldives #maldivas2018 #ilhasmaldivas #mochileraporelmundo #travelphotography #traveltheworld #maldivian #maldivasconmochila el
Alle Kommentare
neue Kommentare anzeigen (0)