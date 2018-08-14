London: Auto rast in Absperrung nahe britischem Parlament – VIDEO & FOTO

Die Augenzeugen sollen gegen 7:30 Uhr einen lauten Schlag gehört haben, als ein silberner Wagen die Sperren rammte. Die Polizei umringte das Auto und nahm den Fahrer fest.
At 0737hrs today, a car was in collision with barriers outside the Houses of Parliament. The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene. A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers remain at the scene. We will issue further info when we have it.
#London: Met Police: "At 0737hrs today, a car was in collision with barriers outside the Houses of Parliament. The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene. A number of pedestrians have been injured."
