23:43 31 August 2018
    Das „Höllentor“ von Turkmenistan – FOTOs

    Im Herzen der Wüste Karakum, etwa 270 Kilometer von der turkmenischen Hauptstadt Aschgabat entfernt, liegt der mysteriose Gaskrater von Derweze. Der Ort, wo seit fast 50 Jahren ewige Flammen lodern, ist auch als „Tor zur Hölle“ bekannt.

    Bei dem Derweze-Krater handelt es sich um ein brennendes Erdloch, das 60 Meter breit und 20 Meter tief ist.

    Das Naturphänomen soll an der Stelle entstanden sein, wo sowjetische Geologen 1971 Sondierungsbohrungen für Gas durchführten.

    Wegen einer Fehlberechnung versank der Bohrturm samt der zugehörigen Ausrüstung im Boden. Die unterirdische Höhle, die sich unter der Bohrungsstelle befand, wurde plötzlich freigelegt und gesundheitsgefährliche Gase traten aus.

    In der Hoffnung, die Menschen und Tiere in der Umgebung vor dem Ersticken zu schützen, zündeten die Geologen das Loch an. Nach Einschätzungen der Wissenschaftler sollte das Feuer nach wenigen Tagen von allein erlöschen. Jedoch brennt es nach fast 50 Jahren immer noch.

