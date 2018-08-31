Das „Höllentor“ von Turkmenistan – FOTOs

Bei dem Derweze-Krater handelt es sich um ein brennendes Erdloch, das 60 Meter breit und 20 Meter tief ist.
The Darvaza gas crater (Turkmen: Jähennem derwezesi, Җәхеннем дервезеси), known locally as the "Door to Hell" or ''Gates of Hell", is a natural gas field collapsed into an underground cavern located in Derweze, Turkmenistan. Geologists set it on fire to prevent the spread of methane gas, and it is thought to have been burning continuously since 1971. The diameter of the crater is 69 metres, and its depth is 30 metres. The crater is a popular tourist attraction. Since 2009, 50,000 tourists have visited the site. The gas crater has a total area of 5,350 m2. The surrounding area is also popular for wild desert camping. The gas crater is located near the village of Derweze, also known as Darvaza. It is in the middle of the Karakum Desert, about 260 kilometres north of Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan. The gas reserve found here is one of the largest in the world. The name "Door to Hell" was given to the field by the locals, referring to the fire, boiling mud, and orange flames in the large crater, which has a diameter of 70 metres. The hot spots range over an area with a width of 60 metres and to a depth of about 20 metres.
Das Naturphänomen soll an der Stelle entstanden sein, wo sowjetische Geologen 1971 Sondierungsbohrungen für Gas durchführten.
Wegen einer Fehlberechnung versank der Bohrturm samt der zugehörigen Ausrüstung im Boden. Die unterirdische Höhle, die sich unter der Bohrungsstelle befand, wurde plötzlich freigelegt und gesundheitsgefährliche Gase traten aus.
Gioca il campo come lo trovi, gioca la palla come si trova…diciamo che questa regola del golf, l’abbiamo applicata al TURKMENISTAN. Un paese con un dittatore totalmente pazzo: Pochissimo accesso ad internet No alle auto nere Coprifuoco alle 23.00…. ma che in una sola notte ci ha fatto capire perché stiamo facendo il Mongol Rally….per vedere questo spettacolo e dormirci accanto! La porta dell’inferno | Turkmenistan | Uzbekistan arriviamo… • • • • • #turkmenistan #mongolrally #theadventurist #sunset #sunrise #sun #pretty #beautiful #red #orange #pink #sky #skyporn #cloudporn #nature #clouds #horizon #photooftheday #instagood #gorgeous #warm #view #night #morning #silhouette #instasky #all_sunsets
In der Hoffnung, die Menschen und Tiere in der Umgebung vor dem Ersticken zu schützen, zündeten die Geologen das Loch an. Nach Einschätzungen der Wissenschaftler sollte das Feuer nach wenigen Tagen von allein erlöschen. Jedoch brennt es nach fast 50 Jahren immer noch.
