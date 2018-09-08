Offenbar Messerattacke in Nordengland: Großpolizeieinsatz in Barnsley

Die Bewohner des sich in South Yorkshire befindenden Barnsley äußerten, eine Frau habe einen Mann mit einer Machete angegriffen, so „The Sun“.
Several police officers are in the town of #Barnsley after a serious incident was reported earlier by @syptweet — The town is not in lockdown. But locals are being told to be vigilant. Several areas have been cordoned off @itvcalendar @itvnews pic.twitter.com/OV7KenTC7T— Michael Newton (@Camera_Mikey) 8 сентября 2018 г.
Die Polizei bestätigte einen „ernsthaften Vorfall“.
BREAKING: There is a high visibility police presence in #Barnsley town centre this morning (Saturday 8 September) responding to a serious incident. More information will follow. Public are asked to be vigilant and report any concerns to 101.— SouthYorkshirePolice (@syptweet) 8 сентября 2018 г.
Wie später erklärt wurde, sei die Polizei um 8:20 Uhr (Ortszeit) nach Berichten über eine Messerattacke im Stadtzentrum alarmiert worden. Eine Person sei in Verbindung mit dem Vorfall festgenommen worden und befinde sich in Polizeigewahrsam. Ein Mann sei leicht verletzt worden. Bisher gebe es verstärkte Polizeipräsenz im Stadtzentrum, eine Untersuchung sei im Gange. Diese soll feststellen, ob es ein einzelner Vorfall war und die Person alleine handelte.
UPDATE: Please see below for update on #Barnsley town centre incident. One person is in police custody. If you see anything suspicious or hold information about this morning's incident, please call 101 quoting incident number 246 8/9/18 pic.twitter.com/dAlXzlaX9y— SouthYorkshirePolice (@syptweet) 8 сентября 2018 г.
