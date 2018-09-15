Hurrikan "Florence" trifft USA und fordert erste Todesopfer - VIDEOs und FOTOs

Der Hurrikan "Florence" hat mit voller Wucht die Südostküste der USA getroffen und zu den ersten Todesopfern geführt, darunter eine Mutter und ihr Baby — sie starben, als ein Baum auf ihr Haus stürzte, teilte die Polizei mit.
Im Moment sei North Carolina besonders schwer betroffen.
Insgesmt seien in North und South Carolina mehr als 400.000 Menschen ohne Strom, berichtete zudem der Sender CNN. Experten warnen vor tagelangen heftigen Regenfällen.
>>>Weitere Sputnik-Artikel zum Thema: US-Behörde: „Florence“ wird zu „extrem gefährlichem Hurrikan“ auswachsen<<<
Die Ausmaße des Hurrikanes sind unterdessen auch aus dem Weltraum sichtbar.
Fotos auf Twitter vom deutschen Astronaut Alexander Gerst zeigen, wie gewaltig der Sturm ist.
Watch out, America! #HurricaneFlorence is so enormous, we could only capture her with a super wide-angle lens from the @Space_Station, 400 km directly above the eye. Get prepared on the East Coast, this is a no-kidding nightmare coming for you. #Horizons pic.twitter.com/ovZozsncfh— Alexander Gerst (@Astro_Alex) 12. September 2018
Andere Bilder aus den Sozialen Netzwerken zeigen die Verwüstung auf der Erde.
USA: Hurricane Florence, a Category 1 tropical cyclone, made landfall near Wilmington in North Carolina on Friday, destroying shelters and flooding the streets.— Ind Samachar (@indsamachar) 15. September 2018
Footage shows the rising water levels and trees upended by the powerful winds.#HurricanFlorence pic.twitter.com/BkDz6DrFRD
Gas station canopy goes flying as Hurricane #Florence nears landfall along the Carolina coast. https://t.co/nuRzakssgF pic.twitter.com/FBFIbued42— ABC News (@ABC) 14. September 2018
Yet another #Florence tropical squall is slamming us at the intracoastal in Wilmington, NC. We've been in these on and off for 24 hours! Nearly 70 tropical storms and hurricanes and I've never seen this magnitude of wind and rain last this long. pic.twitter.com/D4Rq7EM1xU— Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) 15. September 2018
Alle Kommentare
neue Kommentare anzeigen (0)