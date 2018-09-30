Für guten Zweck: Serena Williams singt oben ohne

Die 37-Jährige schrieb dazu: „Ja, das hat mich aus meiner Komfortzone gebracht, aber ich wollte es tun, weil es ein Problem ist, das alle Frauen aller Farben auf der ganzen Welt betrifft. Früherkennung ist der Schlüssel – sie rettet so viele Leben“.
This Breast Cancer Awareness Month I’ve recorded a version of The Divinyls global hit “I Touch Myself” to remind women to self-check regularly. _ Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key — it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that. _ The music video is part of the I Touch Myself Project which was created in honor of celebrated diva, Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer, and who gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first. The project is proudly supported by @BerleiAus for Breast Cancer Network Australia. _ Visit the link in my bio to find out more. #ITouchMyselfProject #BerleiAus #BCNA #DoItForYourself
Am 26. September war bekannt geworden, dass Williams sich zu einer vorzeitigen Beendigung der Tennis-Saison entschieden habe.
