Vierbeiniger Dracula: Vampirkater erobert Netz – FOTOs & VIDEO

Viele internationale Medien haben bereits über diesen Kater berichtet. Grund dafür sind seine zwei beeindruckenden Fangzähne im Oberkiefer, die ihm Nutzern zufolge ein vampirisches Aussehen verleihen.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
I want you to believe…to believe in things that you cannot. | Bram Stoker, Dracula…. #dracula #vampirecat #monk #cloak #iamthenight #inmyfeelings #batcat #blackcatsofinstagram #halloweencat #teef #blackcats #catsofinsta #blackcatsaregoodluck #vampires #vampirelife #rescuepetsofinstagram #rescuecat #happycat #spoiledcat #myfurbaby #igcats #catslife #catsrule #halloween2018 #gothcat #gothicfashion
Der Stubentiger namens Monk besitzt einen Instagram-Account, wo zahlreiche Fotos aus dem Leben dieses außergewöhnlichen Tieres gepostet werden. Derzeit verzeichnet Monk aus New York knapp 90.000 Follower. Darüber hinaus hat das Samtpfötchen einen Bruder, Bean, dessen Kiefer jedoch ganz normale Zähne zieren.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Hello October…. The countdown begins!!!!! 🧛🏿♀️🦇⚰️.. Who’s ready?? 🎃…. CLOAK BY: @nolababies #october1st #halloweencountdown #halloween2018 #halloweencat #vampirecat #dracula #batcat #teef #fangs #sabertooth #dracucat #vampurr #igcats #catsofinsta #catsinclothes #vampirelife #vampires #cloak #gothcat #iamthenight #cemetery_shots #blackcat #blackcatsofinstagram #catsofig #igkitty #blackcatsaregoodluck #catonaleash #gothicfashion #catster #thedodo
Mitte September und Anfang Oktober wurden auf Instagram neue Fotos und ein Video von Monk veröffentlicht, die ihn in einem Dracula-Kostüm zeigen. Die Hintergrundkulisse: Grabsteine. Also wenn das kein echter vierbeiniger Dracula ist…
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
That time I was working on my vampireness 🧛🏿♀️(is that even a word?), but was distracted by a leaf #ohlook #aleaf #icantstayfocused 👹🍃🍂.. CLOAK BY: @nolababies #halloween #itscoming #vampirecat #vampires #cemetery #gothcat #shortattentionspan #teef #fangs #sabertooth #panther #cloak #catsinclothes #monkeybusiness #halloweencat #halloween2018 #catswiththeirmouthsopen #catsofinsta #cutecats ##catswiththeirtonguesout #catsofig #igkitty #dracula #igcats #tbthursday #throwback🔙 #catvideo
Alle Kommentare
neue Kommentare anzeigen (0)