Zusammenstöße mit Armee: 10.000 Palästinenser demonstrieren an Grenze zu Gazastreifen

„Rund 10.000 Menschen nehmen an den gewalttätigen Unruhen an der Grenze zum Gazastreifen teil", heißt es in der Mitteilung. Bislang seien mehrere Zwischenfälle festgestellt worden, unter anderem Versuche, Granaten zu werfen, die Grenze zu überqueren oder terroristische Handlungen zu organisieren. Die Armee habe Maßnahmen ergriffen, um diese Versuche zu unterbinden.
בשעה האחרונה התפזרו כ-10,000 המשתתפים בהפרות הסדר האלימות לאורך הגדר ברצועת עזה.— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) 19 октября 2018 г.
בניגוד לשבועות קודמים רוב המתפרעים נותרו בעומק ולא ניסו להגיע לגדר. חמאס פעל לריסון בשטח
Palestinian protest continues in #KhanYounis & #Gaza https://t.co/W5ll1QE2qP— RT (@RT_com) 19 октября 2018 г.
Im Unterschied zu den Protestaktionen, die in den vergangenen Wochen unternommen worden seien, würden sich diesmal die meisten Demonstrierenden in der Tiefe der Enklave aufhalten und keine Versuche unternehmen, den Grenzzaun zu überqueren, so die IDF.
Watch what happens during this @FoxNews interview & ask yourselves this: Do these look like protests to you? Calling them that isn’t fake news, it’s just fake. There are 100s of Israeli families >1 mile from where @TreyYingst is standing & it’s our duty to protect them. pic.twitter.com/F2CftH1TS6— Israel Defense Forces (@IDFSpokesperson) 19 октября 2018 г.
سوف نبقى هنا pic.twitter.com/s7LobVG5Gr
— Muhammad Smiry | Gaza (@MuhammadSmiry) 19 октября 2018 г.
On the 30th Friday of #GreatReturnMarch Palestinians increase their participation to return to their homeland. pic.twitter.com/3o9ZcOMXlm— Husam Ayesh (@husamayesh2018) 19 октября 2018 г.
Cet homme s’appelle Saber al-Ashqar, il a 29 ans.— Pierre Célérier (@pcelerier) 19 октября 2018 г.
Il vit à #Gaza et se rend tous les vendredi après-midi à la frontière Est de la ville. Sa photo a valu à @MahmudHams le @PrixBayeuxhttps://t.co/j4AM0nLNWQ#AFP #Israel pic.twitter.com/k6w8NLMRTw
Tens of thousands of Palestinians flock to Gaza 'borders' to protest their basic rights today. #GreatReturnMarch. 115 Palestinians have been injured so far today (77 with live ammunition), including a journalist and two paramedics. pic.twitter.com/CMeSRVs9Do— Juana Carrasco (@cubavence) 19 октября 2018 г.
غابت شمس الجمعة الثلاثين وعدنا الي أدراجنا بعد تغطية يوم مليء بالأحداث#الجمعة #ال30#مستمرون pic.twitter.com/QvCQsccd5d— حسن اصليح | Hassan (@0598196013) 19 октября 2018 г.
السلامة نتمناها للزملاء #فادي_ثابت اصيب برصاصة في القدم شرق البريج والزميل يحيى حلس اصيب بقنبلةغاز واصابته طفيفة والناشطة مادلين الاقرع والناشط احمد الحلبي من موقع كنعان. #GreatReturnMarch pic.twitter.com/4D230USNdv— حسن اصليح | Hassan (@0598196013) 19 октября 2018 г.
#gaza today pic.twitter.com/JkD32rknDm— mohammed yassin (@mohamme_Gaza) 19 октября 2018 г.
No parent should have to tell their children that balloons can kill. Terrorists in #Gaza just launched arson balloons into #Israel. In response, an IDF aircraft fired towards the squad. pic.twitter.com/XDnt3NGQ4V— Israel Defense Forces (@IDFSpokesperson) 19 октября 2018 г.
For the 30th week in a row, Palestinians are preparing to participate in the #GreatReturnMarch protests against Israeli occupation and the #Gaza blockade. (Archive photo) pic.twitter.com/kxC8NVFCwY— Maha Hussaini (@MahaGaza) 19 октября 2018 г.
"Sons of Zawari east of Khan Younis launches a group of balloons carrying a plane towards our occupied territories, it is noteworthy that the occupation targeted the group with a reconnaissance missile, which resulted in three injuries, including 1 serious." #Gaza #Israel pic.twitter.com/ZcpZBClkDi— Joe Truzman (@Jtruzmah) 19 октября 2018 г.
