Fallende Sterne: Chinesischer Reichen-Trend geht über Klassengrenzen hinaus – FOTOs

Mit Luxus-Schlitten, teuren Gadgets, ausgefallenem Schmuck oder Spielzeugautos und Handwerkzeugen lassen sich Menschen auf diese bizarre und spaßige Weise ablichten.
A new China meme, picked up from Russia of all places, purposefully showing off your wealth. (故意炫富) Although now it's just a bit of fun. #becausechina #chinamemes #chinameme #炫富 #故意炫富 #chinaisacommunistcountry #socialismwithchinesecharacteristics #zhuangbility #zhuangbi #装逼 #装逼ility #chinawealth #chinacomedy
Der Trend trägt den Namen #fallingstars und begann mit wohlhabenden jungen Frauen. Rasch weitete er sich jedoch auch auf die Arbeiterklasse Chinas aus, wie RT anmerkt.
Textbooks, papers, dumbbells, or skiing equipment… what will you be buried in when taking your #FallingStars challenge? The latest craze on Instagram has been sweeping the world and our young trendy #Pekingers are showing their best fake fall as well! Check it out! pic.twitter.com/tCNSRp7bqy— Peking University (@PKU1898) October 20, 2018
Ursprünglich soll der Kult aus russischen Sozialmedien stammen, aber erst jetzt in China große Popularität erlangt haben.
"Falling Stars Challenge" is hugely popular among the Russian super-rich pic.twitter.com/sx4J2aG7K8— What's Trending (@WhatsTrending) 10 октября 2018 г.
People are pretending to fall out of cars and posing amid strewn luxury goods for the viral 'flaunt your wealth' challenge on Instagram.— Josh@PerkyMarketing (@PerkyMarketing) October 25, 2018
Here's some great #fallingstarshttps://t.co/OmtWUAITJa pic.twitter.com/IjpflILnJu
Auch RT konnte diesem Instagram-Hit nicht widerstehen – machte dies jedoch mit Ironie und mokierte damit die oft gegen RT und Sputnik gerichteten Propaganda-Vorwürfe.
You know RT had to jump on the #FallingStarsChallenge bandwagon as well https://t.co/mSdgnsgBwh pic.twitter.com/XmZoh2tosH— RT (@RT_com) October 25, 2018
