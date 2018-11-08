Schüsse in US-Bar: Zahlreiche Verletzte - FOTOs

Alle Betroffenen mussten demnach in ein Krankenhaus gebracht werden.
JUST IN: Active shooter at restaurant in Thousand Oaks, California. https://t.co/GIoJzKj9WM — @NBCLA— NBC News (@NBCNews) 8 ноября 2018 г.
Vorerst liegen keine Angaben über mögliche Todesopfer vor.
Nach Angaben der Zeitung „Los Angeles Times“ hatte ein Unbekannter im Lokal mindestens 30 Schüsse auf die Gäste abgefeuert.
Scene near the #Borderline country and western bar in #ThousandOaks where a shooting incident with multiple victims is reported. Sheriff’s deputies say “active shooter” still in the area. pic.twitter.com/C2HNeqRel4— Mike Harris (@Mike___Harris) 8 ноября 2018 г.
Der Ort des Geschehens wurde von der Polizei abgeriegelt. Vor Ort sind Rettungskräfte tätig.
Wie aus einer Mitteilung auf der Webseite des Lokals hervorgeht, fand dort am Mittwochabend eine Studentenparty statt.
“This maniac just came in and started shooting people for no reason.”— Ben Hutchison (@WISNBennyHutch) 8 ноября 2018 г.
Man inside #Borderline bar described a number of people shot, smoke bombs. Got choked up saying he should’ve tried to stop the shooter because so many young people were inside.
Heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/JtVZtNLv5a
