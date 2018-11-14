Der seltsamste Kater der Welt lebt in London – FOTOS und VIDEOS

„Was soll denn das? Ist das vielleicht ein ausgestopfter Kater?“, fragt ein Leser. Aber nein. Der Kater ist echt und fühlt sich anscheinend sehr wohl.
Es geht um einen persischen Langhaarkater, er heißt Wilfred und lebt in London. Sein Frauchen Jenna hat an ihm einen Narren gefressen.
I can't quite put my finger on it, but Wilfred has an air of something about him today. Is it grace? Pride? Superiority?! 😅 Would love to hear people's interpretations of this stance and expression!……. #catsofinstagram #cats_of_instagram #catsarecrazy #funnycat #funnypets #funny #funnypics #funnyaf #instafunny #london #pet #pets #weeklyfluff #petstagram #humour #humor #petscorner #adorable #cute #londonlife #mood #lovecats #thedodo #instakitty #catstagram #animals #instaanimal #instacat
PART 1: On a beautiful late summer evening this July, Wilfred was honoured to be visited by a talented photographer who was in the area and wanted to meet him to take his picture!!! 🙀Thank you @allister_ann for immortalising Wilfred in these BEAUT pics! Following instalment tomorrow 🐾…….. #cat #cats #catsofinstagram #cats_of_instagram #photooftheday #picoftheday #photographer #photography #vintage #art #film #filmcamera #filmphotography #photoart #london #timeoutlondon #londonlife #thisislondon #alexandrapalace #crouchend #cute #mood #currentmood #artist
Apologies for the drought in Wilfred pictures! His personal assistant has been spending time in hospital. PA has been supplied with some pictures of how much love and attention Wilfred has been receiving over the past week to share with his followers…. #cat #cats #catsofinstagram #mood #currentmood #pet #pets #animals #petstagram #fluffy #funny #photooftheday #picoftheday #funnymemes #petsofinstagram #meme #memes #cute #adorable #beautiful #recovery #london #igers #igersdaily #insta #instagood #instadaily #persian #eyes
Wilfred keeps watch over his garden #guardcat.. #kitten #kittens #cat #cats #catsofinstagram #funny #alien #photooftheday #picoftheday #beautiful #insta #instagood #catoftheday #animals #animal #nature #instacat_meows #fierce #warrior #instapet #instastyle #style #fashion #art #london #british #persian
"I'll have some of that top shelf liquor Sir!" 😸 Wilfred ordering his tipple at the local……. #wilfredwarrior #cat #cats #catsofinstagram #cats_of_instagram #pub #london #londonlife #timeoutlondon #thisislondon #beer #bar #liquor #beer #beers #publife #englishpub #fashioninspo spo #styleblogger #style #styleinspiration #fashionblogger #cutepetclub #9gag #buzzfeedanimals #buzzfeedcats #buzzfeed #friday #friyay
Wilfred's lonely Valentine's meal for one last night… #kitten #kittens #cat #catoftheday #cats #single #Excellent_Kittens #pamperedcats #cute #sad #art #instacat_meows #bestmeow #funny #baby #alien #romance #love #photooftheday #picoftheday #insta #instagood #animals #animal #lonely #cutecatskittens #pets #catlovers #drunkercats #drunkcats
Doppelganger Series: Steve Buscemi/Wilfred This is the first comparison we ever got and we've been hearing it ever since!…….. #catsofinstagram #stevebuscemi #cats_of_instagram #petstagram #catsarecrazy #funnycat #funnypets #funny #hilarious #funnymoments #funnypics #funnyasf #funnyaf #humor #humour #instafunny #funnymemes #comedy #lmao #mood #currentmood #movies #film #cute #adorable #actor #movie
