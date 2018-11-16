Passagierflugzeug landet ohne vorderes Fahrwerk – FOTOs & VIDEO

PAL Airlines DHC-8-300 operating flt #PB1922 from Wabush to Deer Lake made an emr diversion to Stephenville(CYJT), Nfld, Canada after its nose gear failed to extend on approach. Despite stormy weather the landing was safe. None of the 51 on board was hurt. https://t.co/uBwx5Nzj3K pic.twitter.com/8qmvTZOHNU