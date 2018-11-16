Passagierflugzeug landet ohne vorderes Fahrwerk – FOTOs & VIDEO

An Bord der Maschine befanden sich demnach 47 Fluggäste und vier Crewmitglieder. Plötzlich soll das vordere Fahrwerk des Flugzeuges ausgefallen sein.
Provincial Airlines Flight #PB1922 has made an emergency landing at Stephenville International Airport in Newfoundland due to a landing gear issue. There were no injuries to passengers or crew. https://t.co/OZPrI6EY5R pic.twitter.com/UeGslzOpr1— Breaking Aviation News (@breakingavnews) 15 ноября 2018 г.
PAL Airlines DHC-8-300 operating flt #PB1922 from Wabush to Deer Lake made an emr diversion to Stephenville(CYJT), Nfld, Canada after its nose gear failed to extend on approach. Despite stormy weather the landing was safe. None of the 51 on board was hurt. https://t.co/uBwx5Nzj3K pic.twitter.com/8qmvTZOHNU— JACDEC (@JacdecNew) 15 ноября 2018 г.
Die harte, jedoch virtuose Landung wurde am kanadischen Flughafen Stephenville durchgeführt. Dank der hohen Professionalität des Piloten sei niemand verletzt worden.
Eine entsprechende Ermittlung sei bereits eingeleitet worden.
Crash landing in Stephenville airport. Don't think there is anyone hurt. Its PAL hey Donny Swyers you on this?Опубликовано Trevor Edward McCarthy Четверг, 15 ноября 2018 г.
