Erstmals in der Geschichte: Transfrau tritt bei Miss Universe an – FOTOs

Erstmals in der Geschichte des Miss-Universe-Wettbewerbs tritt eine Transfrau an. Die Spanierin Angela Ponce gilt sogar als Favoriten. Nicht alle ihrer Mitbewerberinnen sind begeistert.

Ponce kam vor 27 Jahren als Junge auf die Welt. Doch mit 17 hatte sie schon mit Hormonbehandlungen begonnen. Wer sich heute die Bilder der Spanierin ansieht, dem kann es vielleicht schwer fallen zu glauben, dass sie nicht als Frau geboren wurde.

Am kommenden Montag findet in Bangkok der Miss-Universe-Wettbewerb statt. Der Ort ist eigentlich sehr passend: In der thailändischen Hauptstadt sind Transgender weitestgehend akzeptiert.

„Ich will denjenigen eine Stimme geben, die keine haben, obwohl sie schon lange eine verdient haben“, sagte die gelernte Informatikerin im Interview mit dem TV-Sender Antena 3. Der Zeitung „ABC“ sagte sie, sie wolle „der Welt eine Lektion erteilen“.

Die 27-jährige Ponce wünscht sich nun sogar ein Treffen mit dem US-Präsidenten Donald Trump: „Ich möchte ihm sagen, dass die Rechte, für die ich kämpfe, Menschenrechte sind.“ Trump hatte zuvor versucht, Transgender aus dem Militär zu verbannen.

Seit fast 70 Jahren wird bei Miss Universe die schönste Frau der Welt gekürt. Dass jetzt ein Transgender den Titel abräumen könnte, gefällt nicht allen.

„Ein Schönheitswettbewerb wie Miss Universe ist für Frauen, die als Frauen geboren wurden“, sagte die Kolumbianerin Valeria Morales. Sie soll ebenfalls gute Siegeschancen haben.