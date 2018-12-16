Erstmals in der Geschichte: Transfrau tritt bei Miss Universe an – FOTOs

Ponce kam vor 27 Jahren als Junge auf die Welt. Doch mit 17 hatte sie schon mit Hormonbehandlungen begonnen. Wer sich heute die Bilder der Spanierin ansieht, dem kann es vielleicht schwer fallen zu glauben, dass sie nicht als Frau geboren wurde.
Que honor y orgullo poder ser parte de la historia de @missuniverse. Esto es por ustedes, por aquellos que no tienen visibilidad, ni voz, porque todos merecemos un mundo de respeto, inclusión y libertad. Y hoy estoy aquí, representando con orgullo a mi nación, a todas las mujeres y a los derechos humanos. • #missuniverse #missuniverso #confidentlybeautiful #thailand #bangkok #roadtomissuniverse #67thmissuniverse #angelaponce #spain #preliminar
My National Costume in Miss Universe is a traditional Spanish "bata de cola". This is an iconic piece in Spain, also known all over the world; it is a precious reference of my country. To make this wonderful National Costume, @luisfernandezdisenador was inspired by a number of things. The first one being the white villages of Andalusia, since we wanted to honor where I come from (Seville). The white of the villages, of purity… White representing peace, the peace that I bring as my message hand and hand with equality, respect, inclusion and love. A white 'bata de cola' that crosses a river of beautiful red carnations made by @hatsbyroiz. Secondly we had the carnations as inspiration because they are the most typical and recognizable flower of my beautiful country. For that reason I wanted this flower and its color because it represents the love that, as Miss Universe Spain 2018, I'm transmitting to the whole world. That is the motivate behind a river of red carnations shaped around my head and body, almost as a Spanish flag. As complements, I carried a fan to expand the scent of our land, a beautiful tortoise-shell & Swarovski clip that crowns my head as Miss Universe Spain 2018.
Am kommenden Montag findet in Bangkok der Miss-Universe-Wettbewerb statt. Der Ort ist eigentlich sehr passend: In der thailändischen Hauptstadt sind Transgender weitestgehend akzeptiert.
„Ich will denjenigen eine Stimme geben, die keine haben, obwohl sie schon lange eine verdient haben“, sagte die gelernte Informatikerin im Interview mit dem TV-Sender Antena 3. Der Zeitung „ABC“ sagte sie, sie wolle „der Welt eine Lektion erteilen“.
Die 27-jährige Ponce wünscht sich nun sogar ein Treffen mit dem US-Präsidenten Donald Trump: „Ich möchte ihm sagen, dass die Rechte, für die ich kämpfe, Menschenrechte sind.“ Trump hatte zuvor versucht, Transgender aus dem Militär zu verbannen.
Llevar el nombre y los colores de España ante el Universo es mi gran sueño. Mi objetivo: ser portavoz de un mensaje de inclusión, respeto y diversidad no solo para la comunidad LGBTQ+ sino para el mundo entero… #soybemiss #somosmasdeloqueves #missuniversespain2018 @orgbemiss
Seit fast 70 Jahren wird bei Miss Universe die schönste Frau der Welt gekürt. Dass jetzt ein Transgender den Titel abräumen könnte, gefällt nicht allen.
„Ein Schönheitswettbewerb wie Miss Universe ist für Frauen, die als Frauen geboren wurden“, sagte die Kolumbianerin Valeria Morales. Sie soll ebenfalls gute Siegeschancen haben.
