11:17 22 Dezember 2018
    Früher „Harry Potter"-Schauspielerin: jetzt 29 und „Traumfrau" – FOTOs

    Panorama
    Afshan Azad stand vor zwölf Jahren zum ersten Mal für die „Harry Potter“-Filme als „Padma Patil“ vor der Kamera. Nun ist sie 29 Jahre alt und wird von Fans und Medien als echte Traumfrau bewundert.

    Der Name Afshan Azad würde vermutlich nur den wenigsten Menschen etwas sagen, doch als „Padma Patil“ aus dem vierten Teil der „Harry Potter“-Reihe, nämlich „Harry Potter und der Feuerkelch“, kennen sie Millionen Fans. Bereits in den Zauberer-Filmen war sie schön, nun verzaubert sie im wahrsten Sinne des Wortes ihre Follower auf Instagram und Twitter.

    „Wahnsinn, du siehst so super aus“, „Du bist einfach wunderschön“ oder „ Der absolute Wahnsinn“, schwärmen Internet-User unter zahlreichen Kommentaren zu ihren Fotos. Die Schauspielerin bedankt sich bei ihren Fans für „all die Liebe“.

    Doch mit der Bewunderung der einen, kommen auch Hass-Kommentare der anderen. Einige Nutzer werfen Azad vor, sie hätte sich operieren lassen.

    >>>Weitere Sputnik-Artikel: Emma Watson und Tom Felton: Zauberhafte „Harry Potter“-Reunion – VIDEO<<<

    Wie sonst könnte sie so aussehen wie jetzt?

     

    Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

    Did this simple, easy and quick purply/pink daytime look on insta live. 🦄💜💕💋💄👄 If you weren’t there to join or you’ve asked for details, make up deets are: Foundation — @deciem Coverage Foundation 2.1Y Concealer — @hudabeauty Over Achiever Concealer in Sugar Biscuit Eyeshadow — @samplebeauty Fall Pallet and @hudabeauty Smokey Obsessions pallet. Eyeliner — @louboutinbeaute Luminous Ink Liner Brows — @rimmellondonuk 003 Dark Brown Brow this Way Mascara — @primark.beauty False Lash Effect Bronzer — @maccosmeticsuk Refined Deeper Bronze Highlight — @makeuprevolution Pro Pallet Blush — @ctilburymakeup Blusher Cheek to Chic Lips — @nyxcosmetics_uk Urban Cafe Liner, @shophudabeauty Muse lip cream and @hudabeauty Angelic lip strobe. Hope you like 💜🥰

    Ein Beitrag geteilt von Official Afshan (@afshanazad) am Dez 19, 2018 um 9:55 PST

    „Wenn ihre beeindruckenden Wangenknochen echt nur ihren Make-up-Fertigkeiten geschuldet sind, dann fresse ich einen Besen“, oder: „Voll mit Botox“, schreiben einige auf Twitter.

    Die 29-Jährige versichert jedoch: „Ah ja, für alle Hasser unter euch, ich habe mich NIEMALS in irgendeiner Art einer Schönheits-OP unterzogen, also behaltet eure Kommentare für euch selbst und beachtet die Fakten.“

    ​Wie auch immer, die Schauspieler-Karriere scheint Azad nicht mehr weiter verfolgen zu wollen. Auf ihrer „IMDb“-Seite ist lediglich ihre Rolle als „Padma Patil“ in „Harry Potter“ aufgelistet.

    >>>Weitere Sputnik-Artikel: Eulen in Asien droht Aussterben – wegen Harry Potter<<<

    Jetzt scheint sie sich vor allem auf Mode- und Make-up-Tutorials auf ihrem Twitter-Account zu konzentrieren.

    Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

    WEDDING GLAM SQUAD 💄💋 MAKEUP: There was only one girl I wanted for my bridal make up since day 1 and that was @cecchinix As well as being a beaut friend of mine, she’s also the most talented Mua I have ever come across. EVER. If anyone knows my face it’s her. She gave me the most perfect clean, not too heavy sparkly bridal look I wanted. HAIR: I knew the look I wanted and I knew I had to find someone who was talented with up-do’s and I found the most talented @hairbyruksana. I searched Instagram far and wide and fell in love with her styles and techniques! She executed the perfect style for me which wasn’t heavy on my head (what I was scared of) clean and off my face which literally lasted all day and night! STYLING: My bestie and all round man of everything @zafshabir styled and dressed me for my day and kept me preen and proper ALL day. Fixing everything for me throughout my day, my day wouldn’t have been the same without him. A massive thank you to my glam team for the best job and making my big day absolutely perfect. My ultimate #DreamTeam 👏🏾🙌🏽🙏🏽 #GlamSquad #Kazad #KazadWedding #AsianBridal #BengaliBride #Makeup #Hair #Outfit #Desi #Bride #Baraat #Styling #WeddingDay #WeddingTeam #NOFILTERS

    Ein Beitrag geteilt von Official Afshan (@afshanazad) am Sep 22, 2018 um 6:00 PDT

    Fotos, Stars, Harry Potter, Harry Potter und der Feuerkelch, Instagram, Twitter, Padma Patil, Afshan Azad

