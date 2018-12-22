Früher „Harry Potter“-Schauspielerin: jetzt 29 und „Traumfrau“ – FOTOs

Der Name Afshan Azad würde vermutlich nur den wenigsten Menschen etwas sagen, doch als „Padma Patil“ aus dem vierten Teil der „Harry Potter“-Reihe, nämlich „Harry Potter und der Feuerkelch“, kennen sie Millionen Fans. Bereits in den Zauberer-Filmen war sie schön, nun verzaubert sie im wahrsten Sinne des Wortes ihre Follower auf Instagram und Twitter.
You guys are too much! Thank you for the love from the Buzzfeed article. Don't worry I read all your comments! 😘❤️ pic.twitter.com/kI1UwSKEcC— Afshan Azad (@afshan_azad) 26. Juni 2015
„Wahnsinn, du siehst so super aus“, „Du bist einfach wunderschön“ oder „ Der absolute Wahnsinn“, schwärmen Internet-User unter zahlreichen Kommentaren zu ihren Fotos. Die Schauspielerin bedankt sich bei ihren Fans für „all die Liebe“.
Doch mit der Bewunderung der einen, kommen auch Hass-Kommentare der anderen. Einige Nutzer werfen Azad vor, sie hätte sich operieren lassen.
Wie sonst könnte sie so aussehen wie jetzt?
Kinda loving doing my makeup on Instagram live and talking to you guys out here in Bali. Maybe I should do it every night? Hmmm 🤔 Same time tomorrow, see you here 😂😘 #InstagramLive #Makeup #Beauty #Tutorials #Youtube #Vlog #Bali #Honeymoon #Kazadhoneymoon #Kazad
Did this simple, easy and quick purply/pink daytime look on insta live. 🦄💜💕💋💄👄 If you weren’t there to join or you’ve asked for details, make up deets are: Foundation — @deciem Coverage Foundation 2.1Y Concealer — @hudabeauty Over Achiever Concealer in Sugar Biscuit Eyeshadow — @samplebeauty Fall Pallet and @hudabeauty Smokey Obsessions pallet. Eyeliner — @louboutinbeaute Luminous Ink Liner Brows — @rimmellondonuk 003 Dark Brown Brow this Way Mascara — @primark.beauty False Lash Effect Bronzer — @maccosmeticsuk Refined Deeper Bronze Highlight — @makeuprevolution Pro Pallet Blush — @ctilburymakeup Blusher Cheek to Chic Lips — @nyxcosmetics_uk Urban Cafe Liner, @shophudabeauty Muse lip cream and @hudabeauty Angelic lip strobe. Hope you like 💜🥰
„Wenn ihre beeindruckenden Wangenknochen echt nur ihren Make-up-Fertigkeiten geschuldet sind, dann fresse ich einen Besen“, oder: „Voll mit Botox“, schreiben einige auf Twitter.
Die 29-Jährige versichert jedoch: „Ah ja, für alle Hasser unter euch, ich habe mich NIEMALS in irgendeiner Art einer Schönheits-OP unterzogen, also behaltet eure Kommentare für euch selbst und beachtet die Fakten.“
Oh and FYI for all you haters,I have NEVER had any form of plastic surgery, so keep your comments to yourself and get your facts straight.✌️— Afshan Azad (@afshan_azad) 26. Juni 2015
Wie auch immer, die Schauspieler-Karriere scheint Azad nicht mehr weiter verfolgen zu wollen. Auf ihrer „IMDb“-Seite ist lediglich ihre Rolle als „Padma Patil“ in „Harry Potter“ aufgelistet.
Jetzt scheint sie sich vor allem auf Mode- und Make-up-Tutorials auf ihrem Twitter-Account zu konzentrieren.
WEDDING GLAM SQUAD 💄💋 MAKEUP: There was only one girl I wanted for my bridal make up since day 1 and that was @cecchinix As well as being a beaut friend of mine, she’s also the most talented Mua I have ever come across. EVER. If anyone knows my face it’s her. She gave me the most perfect clean, not too heavy sparkly bridal look I wanted. HAIR: I knew the look I wanted and I knew I had to find someone who was talented with up-do’s and I found the most talented @hairbyruksana. I searched Instagram far and wide and fell in love with her styles and techniques! She executed the perfect style for me which wasn’t heavy on my head (what I was scared of) clean and off my face which literally lasted all day and night! STYLING: My bestie and all round man of everything @zafshabir styled and dressed me for my day and kept me preen and proper ALL day. Fixing everything for me throughout my day, my day wouldn’t have been the same without him. A massive thank you to my glam team for the best job and making my big day absolutely perfect. My ultimate #DreamTeam 👏🏾🙌🏽🙏🏽 #GlamSquad #Kazad #KazadWedding #AsianBridal #BengaliBride #Makeup #Hair #Outfit #Desi #Bride #Baraat #Styling #WeddingDay #WeddingTeam #NOFILTERS
