Dieser Amerikaner durchquert erstmals allein und ohne Hilfsmittel Antarktis – FOTOs

Der 33-Jährige legte demnach innerhalb von 54 Tagen eine circa 1500 Kilometer lange Strecke auf Langlaufskiern zurück. Er startete am 3. November.
Day 38: THE NEXT GENERATION. I am humbled and proud that 30,000 school kids on six continents are now engaged with The Impossible First project as part of a collaboration with my non-profit Beyond 7/2 and @daciapjones who is one of the most amazing educators in America. Teachers have developed curriculum around my expedition and students are integrating data from my journey to learn about the science of weather, climate, math, history, geography, fitness, health etc. One of my greatest joys is sharing my expeditions with the next generation in hopes of inspiring them to set goals, live active and healthy lives and pursue their biggest dreams. Hopefully this project shows the importance of protecting our planet and that nothing is impossible when you set your mind to it. Really looking forward to doing in school visits again when I’m back home! Today, I had another parahelion (circle rainbow) glistening overhead. It was stunning. I’ve only ever seen this phenemnon in Antarctica and I’m curious why it happens. Perhaps one of the students can look it up and let me know? Less than 20 miles to the South Pole now!! #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
Am letzten Tag seiner Tour brachte er laut der Agentur eine Distanz von 129 Kilometern hinter sich.
Day 47: THIS TOO SHALL PASS. After having my best day of the expedition yesterday, I nearly had my worst day today. I went to battle hard with my personal demons today. My anxiety started building last night after listening to a huge wind storm grow outside. The rattling of my tent kept me up and I began to get more and more nervous knowing I had to go out in it. I did my usual morning routine and then stepped into the madness. As expected, it was brutal. Blowing snow, sub zero temps and zero visibility. I packed off and headed out into the whiteout. I just entered a part of the route known as “Sastrugui National Park” aptly named for having the biggest sastrugui on the route. Pretty much the worse place to find yourself not being able to see where you are going. Due to the massive sastrugi, it’s also the one stretch where no plane can land so you are in dire straights if an emergency occurs. That really started playing on my mind after I fell hard 5 times in the first hour. What if I broke a bone or a ski? Maybe I should stop? I bargained with myself and finally decided I had to set my tent back up, less than two hours into the day. I told myself in my tent if I wanted to keep going that I could put on my long skins for better grip on the uneven surface and then continue. But I knew the effort it would take to put up the tent in a storm, it’s unlikely I was going any further. I fought to get the tent up, got inside with my skis, skins and stove, and put on my long skins. It was now decision time. Go back out? The voice in my head told me to stop, wait out the storm, rest. But the other voice told me I needed to keep moving forward or I’ll run out of food. My mind was ripping me apart. I closed my eyes and decided to meditate for a couple minutes repeating my favorite mantra: “This too shall pass.” One way or another I’d find my way out of this. Calmed and with renewed resolve I got back outside, fought to get my tent down and packed and continued onward. The storm outside never got any better, in fact it got progressively worse. However I managed to calm the storm in my mind and knock out 21.5 miles today. A great day all things considered.
Dazu schrieb der Mann in seinem Instagram-Account:
„Obwohl diese letzten 32 Stunden die schwierigsten in meinem Leben waren, waren sie (…) der beste Moment, den ich je erlebt habe.“
Day 54: FINISH LINE!!! I did it! The Impossible First ✅. 32 hours and 30 minutes after leaving my last camp early Christmas morning, I covered the remaining ~80 miles in one continuous “Antarctica Ultramarathon” push to the finish line. The wooden post in the background of this picture marks the edge of the Ross Ice Shelf, where Antarctica’s land mass ends and the sea ice begins. As I pulled my sled over this invisible line, I accomplished my goal: to become the first person in history to traverse the continent of Antarctica coast to coast solo, unsupported and unaided. While the last 32 hours were some of the most challenging hours of my life, they have quite honestly been some of the best moments I have ever experienced. I was locked in a deep flow state the entire time, equally focused on the end goal, while allowing my mind to recount the profound lessons of this journey. I’m delirious writing this as I haven’t slept yet. There is so much to process and integrate and there will be many more posts to acknowledge the incredible group of people who supported this project. But for now, I want to simply recognize my #1 who I, of course, called immediately upon finishing. I burst into tears making this call. I was never alone out there. @jennabesaw you walked every step with me and guided me with your courage and strength. WE DID IT!! We turned our dream into reality and proved that The Impossible First is indeed possible. “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” — Nelson Mandela. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
Da das Ziel der Reise darin bestand, den gesamten Weg allein und ohne zusätzliche Hilfe oder Unterstützung zu meistern, musste er eine 170 Kilogramm schwere Ausrüstung hinter sich herziehen.
Day 50: STRUNG OUT BUT STILL MOVING. I can’t believe I been out here all alone for 50 days. Even having lived it, I can’t quite wrap my mind around it. This wind storm still has not subsided so I spent another day getting beat down. Fingers crossed I catch a break on the weather soon. I’ve been writing a lot about the mental game as it’s clearly the most crucial part of this challenge (or any challenge for that matter). However today I want to honor my body and health. I wholeheartedly believe that nothing in life is more important that being healthy. Without that it’s hard to do or do fully. I’m so fortunate to have parents that instilled that in me from a young age, teaching me the importance of healthy eating and exercise. My dad is an organic farmer so I guess you could say it’s in my blood. Despite feeling exhausted and worn out, I’m grateful for having lived a healthy lifestyle, for without that I’m certain my body would have given up by now. And on the health front, I’m glad to be partnered with @Grandrounds who go above and beyond to guide people to the highest quality healthcare. It’s incredible to know they provide access to medical expertise literally anywhere on the planet! #GrandRounds #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
2016 war der Brite Henry Worsley bei dem Versuch ums Leben gekommen, die Antarktis alleine und ohne Hilfsmittel zu durchqueren.
