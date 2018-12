Neujahrs-Rätsel: Wer findet den Schneemann auf diesem Bild?

So unbelievable that this picture is 3 years old already! ⛄️🐼⛄️

Thank You, so many things have happened since then! 😊



SOLUTION: https://t.co/EN6sMZJrpC



Check out my Christmas search-and-find book at https://t.co/GqxLEcA5Ka 📗#panda #snowmen #search #puzzle #brainteaser #fun pic.twitter.com/soYi5Brajv