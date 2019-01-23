Niagarafälle vereist – märchenhafte FOTOs & VIDEOs

Auf den Fotos ist zu sehen, dass Klippen, Bäume und Geländer vereist sind. Laut der Bildunterschrift zu einem der Fotos lag die Temperatur in diesem Gebiet bei minus 25 Grad Celsius.
Good morning from #NiagaraFalls stay warm today🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/RBJgaLGZJN— Jim Assoun🥋🤼♂️🥊 (@jim_assoun) 22 января 2019 г.
Niagara Falls winter wonderland❄️ • • I’ve always wanted a frozen winter shot here, so of course while planning a weekend in Toronto I had to wish for some snow to make a bus ride down there worth it. What I didn’t plan on was that my wish would turn into arctic temperatures and a winter storm that even Canadians seemed phased by. But regardless of the absurd cold, I don’t think there’s any question that seeing the falls like this was absolutely worth it. I’d say you can make a pretty strong case that winter is the most beautiful time to visit Niagara…of course you’d need to arguing that point to someone who doesn’t mind the cold or snow and doesn’t really want to do most of the tourist attractions that aren’t possible in the winter. Thanks for taking a frozen 4 hour bus ride just to appease my photo bucket list @ja9belfast, you’re the best😘. • • #instagood10k #keepitwild #wanderlust #keepexploring #neature #waterfall #chasingwaterfalls #waterfall #waterfallsfordays #lifeofadventure #seekthetrails #letsgosomewhere #amazingtravelbeauty #waterfalls #naturephoto #main_vision #landscape_captures #awesome_earthpix #natureaddict #rsa_rural #awesomeearth #nature_wizards #gottalove_a_ #allnatureshots #instanaturelover #earth_deluxe #niagarafallscanada #journeybehindthefalls #winterwonderland #niagarafallsontario
STUNNING SIGHT: Visitors brave the cold and enjoy the view at Niagara Falls as the East Coast grapples with Arctic temperatures. https://t.co/oYH09pgWfM pic.twitter.com/zB5tVdpZUH— ABC News (@ABC) 23 января 2019 г.
A spell of severe cold in eastern Canada has resulted in the partial freezing of #NiagaraFalls. —5C was the daytime 'high' yesterday…which was actually warmer than the days that preceded it 🥶 Matt pic.twitter.com/OpDp1tf0mu— BBC Weather (@bbcweather) 23 января 2019 г.
This is honestly so so goals for me. These falls are absolutely beautiful — especially since they're half frozen! This is a big, big tick for me off the bucket list ✅— Gerard | G&G Journeys 🌍 (@ggjourneys) 23 января 2019 г.
Can't wait to see them all over again tomorrow!#NiagaraFalls pic.twitter.com/8Eq9xHzAGQ
Die Niagarafälle liegen an der Grenze zwischen dem US-Bundesstaat New York und der kanadischen Provinz Ontario und gelten als beliebteste Touristenattraktion Nordamerikas.
BREATHTAKING: Wanna know just how cold it is in the northeastern US right now? Parts of #NiagaraFalls are frozen solid!!! These shots are incredible #LiveDesk pic.twitter.com/N6TYqnz5U5— Dan Snyder (@DanSnyderFOX25) 22 января 2019 г.
