Indien: Zwei Militärflugzeuge abgestürzt - VIDEOs

Der Vorfall ereignete sich internationalen Medienberichten zufolge während eines Trainingsflugs. Die Piloten bereiteten sich demnach auf ihren Auftritt vor, der am Mittwoch im Rahmen der Aero India Show 2019 stattfinden sollte.
BREAKING: Two Suryakiran aircrafts have just collided.— Joel Wesley T (@JoelWesleyT) February 19, 2019
Pilots believed to be safe.#AeroIndia2019 pic.twitter.com/GepncibWwy
Im Netz tauchten erste Videos auf, die eine Rauchsäule rund um die Absturzstelle zeigen. Laut ersten Informationen konnten sich die Piloten aus den Maschinen katapultieren.
Just a day ahead of 2019 Aero India Show in Bengaluru, two Surya Kiran jets collided mid-air during rehearsals. The incident took place at Yelahanka | @dpkBopanna with details pic.twitter.com/KDmBdLGgqn— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) February 19, 2019
This crowd sourced video from outside the Yelahanka air base shows the two Surya Kiran jets colliding and going down at #AeroIndia2019 pic.twitter.com/3zJFjFptkZ— Manu (@manupubby_ET) February 19, 2019
One of the pilots of #SuryaKiran being helped by locals. Not really the ideal start for the #AeroIndia2019 huh!! It's great that the people there were able to help out. pic.twitter.com/n8Lr6X9d0I— Nikhil Joshi (@2nikhiljoshi) February 19, 2019
Die Aero India Show 2019 findet vom 20. bis zum 24. Februar in Bangalore statt.
