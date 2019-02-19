Registrierung
12:07 19 Februar 2019
    Zwei Flugzeuge der Kunstflugstaffel „Surya Kiran“ der indischen Luftstreitkräfte

    Indien: Zwei Militärflugzeuge abgestürzt - VIDEOs

    © AP Photo / Gurinder Osan
    Zwei Flugzeuge der Kunstflugstaffel „Surya Kiran“ der indischen Luftstreitkräfte sind nahe dem Luftstützpunkt Yelahanka in der Stadt Bangalore im südwestlichen Karnataka abgestürzt.

    Der Vorfall ereignete sich internationalen Medienberichten zufolge während eines Trainingsflugs. Die Piloten bereiteten sich demnach auf ihren Auftritt vor, der am Mittwoch im Rahmen der Aero India Show 2019 stattfinden sollte.

    Im Netz tauchten erste Videos auf, die eine Rauchsäule rund um die Absturzstelle zeigen. Laut ersten Informationen konnten sich die Piloten aus den Maschinen katapultieren.

    ​Die Aero India Show 2019 findet vom 20. bis zum 24. Februar in Bangalore statt.

    Flug, Trainings, Militärflugzeuge, Absturz, Indien

